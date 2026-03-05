NFL Coaching Carousel: Dolphins Fire Mike McDaniel, 8 Teams Seek New Head Coaches (2026)

The NFL coaching landscape is about to witness significant upheaval as the Miami Dolphins have become the latest franchise to let go of their head coach, marking the eighth such change this season. The era of Mike McDaniel in Miami has officially come to an end. On Thursday, the Dolphins announced that they had terminated McDaniel's contract following a disappointing 7-10 season, which saw them miss the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

In a statement released by the team, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross emphasized the necessity for a substantial shift within the organization: "After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organisation is in need of comprehensive change. I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach." Ross expressed gratitude towards McDaniel, acknowledging his dedication and the vibrant energy he contributed to the team. He stated, "I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organisation. Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward."

Interestingly, it appears that McDaniel may soon find new opportunities; shortly after his dismissal, reports surfaced indicating that the Detroit Lions have reached out to discuss the possibility of him stepping in as their offensive coordinator.

This decision to part ways with McDaniel comes just two days after the Baltimore Ravens stunned many by dismissing their long-time head coach, John Harbaugh, who had led the team for 18 seasons. It was noted that the Dolphins were in contact regarding Harbaugh, a Super Bowl-winning coach, highlighting the team's ongoing search for a fresh direction.

In his own statement, McDaniel expressed his pride in having coached the Dolphins, remarking, "Coaching this team and being a part of this great franchise has been the honour of a lifetime. When I took this job, I had a vision of a team that was bonded together and played with passion and energy on the path to winning championships. I gave everything I had for that goal. I am disappointed, especially for the fans, that we did not have better results on the field, but I am grateful for every coach, player, and staff member who poured themselves into that vision alongside me."

Throughout the past year, questions surrounding McDaniel’s future in Miami had been growing. As the Dolphins prepared for the 2025 season with a revamped roster, they faced a tough stretch, losing three consecutive games while also dealing with the loss of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a season-ending leg injury in Week 4. The situation worsened when star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa publicly criticized his teammates, later issuing an apology for his comments.

October proved particularly tumultuous for the Dolphins, culminating in the firing of their longtime general manager, Chris Grier. Although Miami managed to string together four consecutive wins in the aftermath, the team’s fortunes declined again when Tagovailoa was benched following a dismal performance against the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 15. The Dolphins turned to rookie Quinn Ewers, drafted in the seventh round, instead of former Jet Zach Wilson to lead the offense.

At 27 years old, Tagovailoa has recently voiced hope for a new beginning elsewhere, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the team’s future.

McDaniel, who is 42, initially made a strong impression in Miami, achieving back-to-back winning records during his first two seasons as head coach. Under his leadership, the Dolphins reached the wildcard playoff round twice but were unable to advance further. However, the momentum began to falter in 2024, culminating in an underwhelming 8-9 finish.

With McDaniel’s departure, the Dolphins join several other franchises—including the Giants, Titans, Browns, Raiders, Cardinals, Falcons, and Ravens—who are now searching for new head coaches. This shake-up raises a pressing question: What does the future hold for Miami and its players as they navigate yet another coaching change?

How do you feel about the Dolphins’ decision to cut ties with McDaniel? Do you believe it's time for a fresh approach, or might this be a misstep? Share your thoughts below!