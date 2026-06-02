NFL 2026: Which Teams Have the Easiest and Toughest Schedules? (2026)

The NFL schedule release is a crucial event for fantasy football enthusiasts, providing valuable insights into team strengths and weaknesses. However, the data can be complex and ever-changing, making it challenging to predict player performance accurately. This article delves into the 2026 NFL Strength of Schedule, analyzing the easiest and toughest slates for each team. By combining two methods - ranking based on opponent winning percentages and projected win percentages from Vegas totals - we uncover intriguing insights that can guide fantasy football decisions.

The Cleveland Browns boast the easiest schedule, with a combined ranking of second when considering both methods. This favorable outlook bodes well for players like Tyler Shough, Travis Etienne Jr., Chris Olave, and Jordan Tyson. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals, ranked third in both lists, also present an advantageous schedule for stars like Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. These teams' schedules could significantly impact draft strategies, potentially influencing the position of players like Chase and Puka Nacua.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bears face the toughest challenges, with a combined ranking of 27th. The Miami Dolphins, ranked 31st in both lists, also encounter a difficult path. These teams' struggles may impact the performance of players like Malik Willis and De'Von Achane, who might not be top fantasy options. The Arizona Cardinals, tied for 29th in one ranking and last in the other, present a similar scenario, potentially affecting the stock of rookie Jeremiyah Love and Trey McBride.

It's important to note that while these schedules offer valuable insights, they should not be the sole determinant of a player's fantasy football value. The ever-changing nature of team dynamics and player performance means that a comprehensive approach is necessary for accurate predictions. This analysis provides a starting point for fantasy football enthusiasts, offering a glimpse into the potential outcomes of the 2026 NFL season.