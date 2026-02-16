NFC Championship Game: Who Should Patriots Fans Root For? | Seahawks vs Rams Preview (2026)

Attention, Patriots Nation! We've got a thrilling NFC Championship Game ahead, and it's time to decide who we want to see facing our beloved Pats in the Super Bowl. But here's the catch: it's not as simple as choosing a team to root for.

On Sunday, at 6:30 p.m. ET, the Seattle Seahawks, the top seed, will clash with their division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, who are the fifth seed. This is a battle for NFC supremacy, and it's an intriguing one at that.

So, who should we cheer for? Well, let's break it down. The Patriots have already secured their spot in the Super Bowl, defeating the Denver Broncos in a hard-fought 10-7 victory. Now, it's all about finding the right opponent for our team. And here's where it gets controversial...

Should we want a tougher challenge, or a potentially easier path to the Lombardi Trophy? The Seahawks are a formidable force, but the Rams have shown they can rise to the occasion. It's a delicate balance between wanting a competitive game and hoping for a slight edge.

As we watch this epic showdown unfold, let's discuss and debate. Who do you think will emerge victorious, and more importantly, who do you want to see the Patriots face? Remember, this is a chance to shape the narrative and influence the path to the Super Bowl.

Join the conversation below, and let's dive into the excitement of the NFC Championship Game!

