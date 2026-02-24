Seahawks Fullback Robbie Ouzts is inactive for the NFC Championship Game against the Rams, with a neck injury ruling him out. This marks a significant moment as it's the first time in over a decade that the Seattle Seahawks are back in the NFC Championship Game, and they're up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have a healthy Davante Adams, who played a pivotal role in their previous meetings, but the Seahawks will be without their own key player, Ouzts. The regular season saw both teams split their series, with the Rams winning 21-19 in Week 11 when Adams played despite a strained oblique. However, in Week 16, the Seahawks secured a thrilling 38-37 comeback victory, with Adams out due to a hamstring injury. The NFC Championship Game promises an intriguing showdown, with the Rams' Adams potentially making a difference, but the Seahawks' absence of Ouzts could be a game-changer. The full list of inactive players includes QB Jalen Milroe, RB Velus Jones Jr., TE Elijah Arroyo, OL Christian Haynes, OL Amari Kight, and LB Jared Ivey. The stage is set for an intense match, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LX.
NFC Championship Game: Seahawks vs Rams | Robbie Ouzts Inactive | Full Inactives List (2026)
References
- https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/report-steelers-are-open-to-an-aaron-rodgers-return
- https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/khalil-mack-to-take-step-back-before-making-any-decisions-about-playing-in-2026
- https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2026/01/15/commanders-stadium-photos/
- https://www.fieldgulls.com/seattle-seahawks-news/161059/seahawks-fb-robbie-ouzts-inactive-v-rams-for-nfccg
- https://www.espn.com/nfl/recap?gameId=401772987
- https://www.nfl.com/news/remaining-coaching-searches-likely-to-heat-up-following-championship-sunday-s-results
Top Articles
Stephen Harper's Powerful Message: Preserving Canada's Independence
Princess Catherine's Cancer Journey: Overcoming Fear and Exhaustion
Bulgari's Iconic Icons Collection: Jewelry Reimagined as Handbags!
Latest Posts
Record-Breaking 244-Pound Atlantic Halibut Caught in Quebec!
Seahawks' Unwavering Focus: Super Bowl Media Frenzy Can't Distract Them
Recommended Articles
- Can you pay rent with a credit card?
- Singapore's AI Strategy: MPs Discuss Impact and Benefits for Citizens
- FTSE 100 Live: AI Disruption Fears, Banking Stocks Struggle
- Trump's State of the Union: What to Expect and Why It Matters
- Britons in 'Personal Recession': Is Rachel Reeves's GDP Strategy Failing? | UK Economy Alert
- Trump's State of the Union: What to Expect and Why It Matters
- Singapore's AI Push: MPs Demand Clear Targets for Real Impact on Jobs & Inequality
- Britons in 'Personal Recession': Is Rachel Reeves's GDP Strategy Failing? | UK Economy Alert
- Sarkisian's Shakeup: The Explosive Additions at Texas RB and What It Means
- 15 Vintage Furniture Brands to Look For at Thrift Stores
- Adidas x Simone Rocha Collab Steals the Show at London Fashion Week 2026 | The Kicks You Wear
- Measles Alert: First Case in NHS Grampian in 10 Years | Vaccination Urged
- Red Sox Should Target Nico Hoerner to Bolster Infield Defense
- EURUSD, GBPUSD Stuck in Tight Ranges as USDJPY Surges: What's Driving the Yen's Move?
- Record $360k Pay Deal for Vic Big Build Tunnel Workers Explained
- Bafta Judge Resigns Over Handling of Tourette N-Word Incident: Full Breakdown
- Trump's State of the Union: What to Expect and Why It Matters
- ACC Player of the Year: The Phoenix Mercury Connection
- Trump's State of the Union: What to Expect and Why It Matters
- China vs SpaceX: The Race to Build Space-Based AI Data Centers 🚀☀️
- Bills' Future Uncertain: Will Keon Coleman Be Traded to AFC Rivals?
- Red Sox Trade Rumors: Should Boston Acquire Gold Glove Infielder Nico Hoerner? MLB 2024 Analysis
- $1M Reward: Help Find Missing Mother Nancy Guthrie - Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Plea
- Bafta Judge Resigns Over Handling of Tourette N-Word Incident: Full Breakdown
- 15 Vintage Furniture Brands to Look For at Thrift Stores
- Astronomers' Innovative Method to Detect Earth-Like Moons 39 Light-Years Away
- Britons in 'Personal Recession': Is Rachel Reeves's GDP Strategy Failing? | UK Economy Alert
- 5 Reasons Prospects Are Reaching the Majors Faster Than Ever (MLB Prospect Trends 2026)
- Atlanta Braves: Unveiling BravesVision - Your Exclusive TV Network
- Uncovering Ancient Secrets: Wisconsin's Millennia-Old Canoes
- Bafta Apologizes for N-Word Slip-Up During Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo's Award Presentation
- Scotiabank's Impressive Q1 Results: A Deep Dive into the Numbers
- Nadiya Hussain's Emotional Journey: From Bake Off Star to Teaching Assistant and Back
- Aston Martin's 2026 F1 Car: A Complete Disaster? - Jolyon Palmer's Frank Verdict
- Bafta Judge Resigns Over Handling of Tourette N-Word Incident: Full Breakdown
- Unveiling Earth-Like Moons: A New Method to Detect Alien Worlds
- ACC Player of the Year: The Phoenix Mercury Connection
- UK Court Backlog Crisis: Will Jury Trial Reforms Fix the Decade-Long Delay?
- Scotiabank's Q1 2026 Profit Surges to $2.3B: What's Driving the Growth?
- Uncovering Ancient Secrets: Wisconsin's Millennia-Old Canoes
- Singapore's AI Push: MPs Demand Clear Targets for Real Impact on Jobs & Inequality
- China vs SpaceX: The Race to Build Space-Based AI Data Centers 🚀☀️
- Atlanta Braves: Unveiling BravesVision - Your Exclusive TV Network
- Eagles' Compensatory Picks: How the NFL Draft Strategy Works
- BAFTA N-Word Incident: Warner Bros, Google, and BBC Apologize - Full Breakdown
- ACC Player of the Year: The Phoenix Mercury Connection
- Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia: The Rematch We All Want to See
- Christian Horner Denies Verstappen Influence on F1 Exit, Points to Helmut Marko Input
- ACC Player of the Year: The Phoenix Mercury Connection
- Bafta Apologizes for N-Word Slip-Up During Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo's Award Presentation
- JBL Bandbox Solo: AI-Powered Speaker for Musicians
- BAFTA N-Word Incident: Warner Bros, Google, and BBC Apologize - Full Breakdown
- Unveiling Earth-Like Moons: A New Method to Detect Alien Worlds
- China vs SpaceX: The Race to Build Space-Based AI Data Centers 🚀☀️
- 5 Reasons Prospects Are Reaching the Majors Faster Than Ever (MLB Prospect Trends 2026)
- Nottingham Inquiry: Uncovering the Truth Behind the Tragic Attacks
- The Secret of the Horse's Whinny: A Unique Vocalization
- BAFTA N-Word Incident: Warner Bros, Google, and BBC Apologize - Full Breakdown
- ACC Player of the Year: The Phoenix Mercury Connection
- Uncovering Ancient Secrets: Wisconsin's Millennia-Old Canoes
- ACC Player of the Year: The Phoenix Mercury Connection
- ACC Player of the Year: The Phoenix Mercury Connection
- Bafta Apologizes for N-Word Slip-Up During Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo's Award Presentation
- ACC Player of the Year: The Phoenix Mercury Connection
- Trump's State of the Union: What to Expect and Why It Matters
- ACC Player of the Year: The Phoenix Mercury Connection
- Bafta Apologizes for N-Word Slip-Up During Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo's Award Presentation
- $1M Reward: Help Find Missing Mother Nancy Guthrie - Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Plea
- Unveiling Earth-Like Moons: A New Method to Detect Alien Worlds
- ACC Player of the Year: The Phoenix Mercury Connection
- Scotiabank's Q1 2026 Profit Surges to $2.3B: What's Driving the Growth?
- BAFTA N-Word Incident: Warner Bros, Google, and BBC Apologize - Full Breakdown
- Michael Pollan: Why AI Can't Replicate Human Consciousness | A World Appears Explained
- The ACA Health Coverage Subsidy Lapse: Real Stories, Real Impact
- Astronomers' Innovative Method to Detect Earth-Like Moons 39 Light-Years Away
- 15 Vintage Furniture Brands to Look For at Thrift Stores
- 15 Vintage Furniture Brands to Look For at Thrift Stores
- Trump's State of the Union: What to Expect and Why It Matters
- Britons in 'Personal Recession': Is Rachel Reeves's GDP Strategy Failing? | UK Economy Alert
- EURUSD, GBPUSD Stuck in Tight Ranges as USDJPY Surges: What's Driving the Yen's Move?
- Antidepressants and Pregnancy: What You Need to Know
- Britons in 'Personal Recession': Is Rachel Reeves's GDP Strategy Failing? | UK Economy Alert
- $1M Reward: Help Find Missing Mother Nancy Guthrie - Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Plea
- Uncovering Ancient Secrets: Wisconsin's Millennia-Old Canoes
- BAFTA N-Word Incident: Warner Bros, Google, and BBC Apologize - Full Breakdown
- ICE Detainees at Pease: Weather Delays, Tarmac Hold, and Airport Response
- Bristol Road Closure Alert! Major Route to Shut for 5 Days - What You Need to Know
- Uncovering Ancient Secrets: Wisconsin's Millennia-Old Canoes
- BYD Atto 3 Reboot: First UK RWD 443bhp? Real-world review and interior detail
- Red Sox Spring Training: Alex Cora on Second and Third Base Decisions
- Unmother - State Dependent Memory: Urban Dystopia in Post-Black Metal | Album Review
- Sarkisian's Shakeup: The Explosive Additions at Texas RB and What It Means
- Measles Alert: First Case in NHS Grampian in 10 Years | Vaccination Urged
- Trump's State of the Union: What to Expect and Why It Matters
- Britons in 'Personal Recession': Is Rachel Reeves's GDP Strategy Failing? | UK Economy Alert
- Unveiling Earth-Like Moons: A New Method to Detect Alien Worlds
- BAFTA N-Word Incident: Warner Bros, Google, and BBC Apologize - Full Breakdown
- Brewers Position Players: Optimistic Predictions for the 2026 Season
- Bafta Apologizes for N-Word Slip-Up During Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo's Award Presentation
- ACC Player of the Year: The Phoenix Mercury Connection
Article information
Author: Dean Jakubowski Ret
Last Updated:
Views: 5449
Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)
Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Dean Jakubowski Ret
Birthday: 1996-05-10
Address: Apt. 425 4346 Santiago Islands, Shariside, AK 38830-1874
Phone: +96313309894162
Job: Legacy Sales Designer
Hobby: Baseball, Wood carving, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Lacemaking, Parkour, Drawing
Introduction: My name is Dean Jakubowski Ret, I am a enthusiastic, friendly, homely, handsome, zealous, brainy, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.