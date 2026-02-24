NFC Championship Game: Seahawks vs Rams | Robbie Ouzts Inactive | Full Inactives List (2026)

Seahawks Fullback Robbie Ouzts is inactive for the NFC Championship Game against the Rams, with a neck injury ruling him out. This marks a significant moment as it's the first time in over a decade that the Seattle Seahawks are back in the NFC Championship Game, and they're up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have a healthy Davante Adams, who played a pivotal role in their previous meetings, but the Seahawks will be without their own key player, Ouzts. The regular season saw both teams split their series, with the Rams winning 21-19 in Week 11 when Adams played despite a strained oblique. However, in Week 16, the Seahawks secured a thrilling 38-37 comeback victory, with Adams out due to a hamstring injury. The NFC Championship Game promises an intriguing showdown, with the Rams' Adams potentially making a difference, but the Seahawks' absence of Ouzts could be a game-changer. The full list of inactive players includes QB Jalen Milroe, RB Velus Jones Jr., TE Elijah Arroyo, OL Christian Haynes, OL Amari Kight, and LB Jared Ivey. The stage is set for an intense match, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LX.