Neymar Extends Contract with Santos Until 2026 | World Cup Aspirations (2026)

In a significant announcement that has excited fans and stirred conversations across the globe, Neymar has officially extended his contract with Santos until the end of 2026. This update was shared directly by the Brazilian soccer sensation through his club's social media platforms on January 6, 2026.

"The year 2025 brought both challenges and joy into my life—a journey marked by hurdles that I could only conquer thanks to the unwavering support from all of you," Neymar expressed in his heartfelt message. He continued, "As we step into 2026, I feel that my destiny is aligned with Santos. This is where I belong; I feel at home, secure, and content. Together, we can achieve my remaining dreams."

At 33 years old, Neymar made a triumphant return to his childhood club last January. Despite facing a season fraught with injuries and pressure as Santos battled relegation in Brazil's Serie A, he played a crucial role in helping the team secure its position in the top division during the decisive final matches.

Recently, on December 22, Santos informed fans that Neymar had undergone a successful minor procedure on his left knee, a part of his body that has troubled him with injuries over recent years. Notably, he has not represented the Brazilian national team since suffering an ACL injury while participating in World Cup qualifying matches back in October 2023.

Despite these setbacks, Neymar remains optimistic about his prospects for joining the Brazilian squad for the upcoming World Cup this summer. National team coach Carlo Ancelotti has assured that if Neymar returns to full fitness, he will be considered for selection.

Since rejoining Santos at the beginning of 2025, Neymar has made a notable impact, scoring 11 goals across 34 games and playing a pivotal role in steering the team away from relegation at the close of the season.

Looking ahead, Santos is set to commence their campaign in the Sao Paulo State Championship on January 10, followed by their first match in the Brazilian Serie A on January 28 against Chapecoense. This upcoming season promises to be filled with excitement and anticipation for both Neymar and the Santos community.