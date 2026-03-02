Newcastle United vs Wolves: Predicted Lineups and Tactics | Premier League Preview (2026)

The stage is set for an intriguing Premier League clash as Newcastle United, fresh off a rare break, prepare to lock horns with Wolves. But who will make the cut in Eddie Howe's starting lineup? The Chronicle's writers have their say, and it's a selection that might just raise a few eyebrows.

The Magpies' recent schedule has been grueling, with a 120-minute FA Cup battle against Bournemouth followed by a draining Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg loss to Manchester City. And now, with a Champions League showdown against PSV Eindhoven on the horizon, Howe must carefully manage his squad's energy levels.

See Also
Celtic SCARED by Auchinleck Talbot! | Scottish Cup Shock?Donyell Malen Joins Roma! Aston Villa Forward's Shock Move ExplainedTrent Alexander-Arnold Told to LEAVE Real Madrid? Analyzing His Future After Liverpool ExitLiverpool vs Barnsley FA Cup Highlights: Reds Edge Past Tykes in Thrilling Clash!

But here's where it gets controversial: should Howe prioritize rest or maintain momentum? Our writers have differing opinions. Lee Ryder suggests a cautious approach, emphasizing the need to keep players sharp. He opts for a strong defensive lineup, including Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Lewis Hall, despite recent defensive concerns. Ryder also backs Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes, and Nick Woltemade to make an impact from the bench.

See Also
Man City 2-0 Wolves: VAR Drama, Guardiola's Reaction, and a Much-Needed Win

Sean McCormick, on the other hand, believes the five-day break is sufficient for the team to reset. He advocates for a full-strength lineup, with Miley, Thiaw, Botman, and Hall forming a solid backline. McCormick's midfield trio consists of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton, with Barnes and Anthony Gordon providing width.

And this is the part most people miss: Ross Gregory's bold statement. He insists that Newcastle's top scorer, Harvey Barnes, should have started in the previous game, questioning the decision to leave him on the bench. Gregory's lineup features a strong attacking trio of Barnes, Gordon, and Yoane Wissa, who he believes can provide a goal threat on the counter-attack.

Stuart Jamieson takes a more balanced approach, acknowledging the need for control in midfield with Tonali and Guimaraes, while also recognizing the importance of goal-scoring threats like Wissa and Woltemade. Jamieson's lineup sees Ramsey miss out, a decision that might spark debate among fans.

So, what's your take? Do you agree with the writers' selections? Should Howe prioritize rest or momentum? And who do you think will make the biggest impact in this crucial Premier League encounter? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let the pre-match discussions begin!

Newcastle United vs Wolves: Predicted Lineups and Tactics | Premier League Preview (2026)

References

Top Articles
MLB.tv 2024: How to Watch Without Paying Extra for ESPN Unlimited (Avoid the Double Paywall!)
7 Most Powerful Superheroes Spider-Man Has Defeated
Democrats Vow to Stop Trump's Midterm Election Interference
Latest Posts
UK's Train Driver Age Limit Dropped to 18: What You Need to Know
Six Nations Highlights: France and Italy's Dominance, England's Struggle
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Tyson Zemlak

Last Updated:

Views: 5897

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tyson Zemlak

Birthday: 1992-03-17

Address: Apt. 662 96191 Quigley Dam, Kubview, MA 42013

Phone: +441678032891

Job: Community-Services Orchestrator

Hobby: Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Metalworking, Fashion, Vehicle restoration, Shopping, Photography

Introduction: My name is Tyson Zemlak, I am a excited, light, sparkling, super, open, fair, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.