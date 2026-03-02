Newcastle United vs Wolves: Predicted Lineups and Tactics | Premier League Preview (2026)

The stage is set for an intriguing Premier League clash as Newcastle United, fresh off a rare break, prepare to lock horns with Wolves. But who will make the cut in Eddie Howe's starting lineup? The Chronicle's writers have their say, and it's a selection that might just raise a few eyebrows.

The Magpies' recent schedule has been grueling, with a 120-minute FA Cup battle against Bournemouth followed by a draining Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg loss to Manchester City. And now, with a Champions League showdown against PSV Eindhoven on the horizon, Howe must carefully manage his squad's energy levels.

But here's where it gets controversial: should Howe prioritize rest or maintain momentum? Our writers have differing opinions. Lee Ryder suggests a cautious approach, emphasizing the need to keep players sharp. He opts for a strong defensive lineup, including Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Lewis Hall, despite recent defensive concerns. Ryder also backs Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes, and Nick Woltemade to make an impact from the bench.

Sean McCormick, on the other hand, believes the five-day break is sufficient for the team to reset. He advocates for a full-strength lineup, with Miley, Thiaw, Botman, and Hall forming a solid backline. McCormick's midfield trio consists of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton, with Barnes and Anthony Gordon providing width.

And this is the part most people miss: Ross Gregory's bold statement. He insists that Newcastle's top scorer, Harvey Barnes, should have started in the previous game, questioning the decision to leave him on the bench. Gregory's lineup features a strong attacking trio of Barnes, Gordon, and Yoane Wissa, who he believes can provide a goal threat on the counter-attack.

Stuart Jamieson takes a more balanced approach, acknowledging the need for control in midfield with Tonali and Guimaraes, while also recognizing the importance of goal-scoring threats like Wissa and Woltemade. Jamieson's lineup sees Ramsey miss out, a decision that might spark debate among fans.

So, what's your take? Do you agree with the writers' selections? Should Howe prioritize rest or momentum? And who do you think will make the biggest impact in this crucial Premier League encounter? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let the pre-match discussions begin!