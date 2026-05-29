Everton secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Newcastle United in a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. But here's where it gets controversial... Was Jordan Pickford's late save on Sandro Tonali's volley the defining moment, or did Everton simply outmaneuver Newcastle in a game of tactical chess? Let’s dive in.

The action kicked off at St. James' Park with a cagey start, but it was Everton who drew first blood. In the 19th minute, Toffees defender Jarrad Branthwaite nodded home Iliman Ndiaye's inswinging corner, the ball ricocheting off the upright to give Everton the lead. Newcastle didn’t stay down for long, though. Jacob Ramsey swiftly equalized with a deflected drive, showcasing the Magpies' resilience. And this is the part most people miss... Ramsey’s goal wasn’t just luck—it was a well-timed strike that capitalized on Everton’s momentary lapse in defense.

Just past the half-hour mark, Beto pounced on a loose ball after Nick Pope could only parry Dwight McNeil’s effort, prodding it home from close range to restore Everton’s lead. This goal highlighted Pope’s uncharacteristic hesitation, a rare sight for the usually reliable goalkeeper. Newcastle’s struggles in the first half were evident, with Joelinton and Anthony Elanga failing to convert their chances, leaving the Magpies trailing at halftime.

Eddie Howe’s side came out firing in the second half, dominating possession and creating numerous opportunities. Jacob Murphy’s deflected volley from a Joelinton cross seemed to have salvaged a point for Newcastle with less than ten minutes remaining. But here’s the twist... Just seconds later, Everton substitute Abdoulaye Doucouré (referred to as Barry in the original) turned Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s cross into the net, putting the Toffees back in front in a stunning turn of events.

The finale was nothing short of chaotic. Tonali’s breathtaking volley in stoppage time looked certain to level the score, but Pickford’s full-stretch save was equally spectacular, preserving Everton’s lead. Bold question: Did Pickford’s save deserve more praise than Tonali’s effort? Let us know in the comments.

Howe made six changes to his lineup, reintroducing key players like Pope, Lewis Hall, and former Everton forward Anthony Gordon. Despite these adjustments, Newcastle struggled to find their rhythm early on, with Ndiaye and Joelinton both missing the target before Branthwaite’s opener. Everton’s tactical discipline and counter-attacking prowess proved decisive, though Newcastle’s late push nearly paid off.

Everton’s win wasn’t without controversy. Beto’s breakaway goal, which came after a ball that appeared to have gone out of play, drew boos from the St. James’ Park crowd. Referee Stuart Attwell’s decision to let play continue will undoubtedly spark debate. Is this a case of the referee getting it wrong, or was it a fair call? Share your thoughts below.

In the end, Everton held on for a crucial three points, thanks in no small part to Pickford’s heroics. Newcastle, despite their late surge, were left to rue missed opportunities and defensive lapses. Final thought-provoking question: Did Everton deserve the win, or did Newcastle throw it away? Weigh in and let the discussion begin!