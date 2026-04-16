Newcastle 3-0 PSV: Magpies Soar into Champions League Top 8! | Goals, Highlights & Analysis (2026)

Newcastle United secured a crucial 3-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven, propelling them into the top eight of the Champions League table. With a blockbuster clash against the reigning champions, Paris Saint-Germain, on the horizon, the Magpies are in a strong position to secure their place in the last 16. The win, coupled with a draw or another victory against PSG, would solidify their spot in the next round.

The Magpies' triumph was fueled by two major errors from the Eredivisie league leaders within the first half hour. Goalkeeper Matej Kovar's blunder cleared the ball directly to Bruno Guimaraes, and his compatriot, Joelinton, selflessly squared the ball to Yoane Wissa, allowing him to score just eight minutes into his first start in the Champions League. Yarek Gasiorowski's underhit backpass was pounced upon by Wissa, replicating the first goal, and Anthony Gordon tapped into an empty net to score his sixth of the competition.

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Harvey Barnes rounded off the evening with a well-taken strike into the bottom corner after the break. However, the mood was dampened by an injury to captain Guimaraes, who was forced off in the first half after landing awkwardly on his ankle. Lewis Miley replaced him, and the 19-year-old homegrown talent would go on to wear the armband in the latter stages of the game.

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Despite the injury setback, Eddie Howe's team is now focused on a tough test against Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports, this Sunday. The Magpies will need to navigate this challenge without their leader, as Guimaraes' absence is a significant concern. The injury to their star player will be a worry for Howe, who hopes it's not serious and will do everything to get him fit as quickly as possible.

The player ratings highlighted Wissa's stellar performance in his first Champions League start, with a 9/10 rating. Newcastle's boss, Eddie Howe, praised his team's performance, especially Wissa's, emphasizing the importance of such nights for the players. He also acknowledged the challenge of facing PSG in the final game, emphasizing the need to focus on the upcoming match against Aston Villa first.

Newcastle 3-0 PSV: Magpies Soar into Champions League Top 8! | Goals, Highlights & Analysis (2026)

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