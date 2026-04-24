Newbury Street Manhole Incident: Electrical Cable Failure Explained (2026)

A routine evening in Boston's Back Bay area was disrupted by a startling event, as manholes erupted in smoke and heat, prompting evacuations and raising questions about the city's underground infrastructure. But what caused this dramatic scene?

According. to Eversource, the culprit was a failed electrical cable. The incident, which occurred on Newbury Street, sent smoke and intense heat billowing from multiple manholes, leading to the evacuation of nearby buildings. The utility company's spokesperson revealed that 14 customers lost power, but it has since been restored, with some relying on generators.

But here's the twist: the problem originated from a single manhole, where a secondary electrical cable connection malfunctioned. This caused an electrical short, resulting in a fire, as explained by Doug Foley, Eversource's president of Massachusetts electrical operations. The cable, made of copper with a neoprene jacket, is designed to withstand harsh conditions, but this time, it couldn't prevent the failure.

Foley assured that the area is safe, despite ongoing repairs. The intense heat and smoke were vented through connected underground conduits, affecting nearby manholes. Interestingly, fire officials described the event as 'explosions', but Foley disagreed, stating it was an electrical fault, not a blast. He clarified that the loud sounds were likely from electricity discharging, a typical occurrence in such failures.

The controversy lies in the nature of the event. Was it an explosion or an electrical failure? Foley's statement sparks debate, especially considering the history of manhole incidents in Boston. Over the years, electrical faults have caused manhole covers to be launched into the air, causing injuries and property damage. This has led Eversource to develop special 'energy-release' covers to mitigate such risks.

The utility company claims these new covers have been effective, with no reported displacements since their installation. Eversource manages tens of thousands of manholes across Massachusetts, and they've prioritized upgrades in densely populated areas like Boston and Cambridge. But with the challenges of maintaining an aging underground network, is this enough to prevent future incidents?

What do you think? Is Boston's underground electrical network a ticking time bomb, or are Eversource's measures sufficient? Share your thoughts and keep the conversation going!