New Zealand's T20 World Cup Squad: Who's In, Who's Out, and Who's on Paternity Leave? (2026)

New Zealand's depleted squad faces a challenging road ahead, but don't count them out just yet. With a host of injuries and players sidelined, the Kiwis are in a precarious position as they gear up for the T20 World Cup. But here's the twist: their collective strength and strategic scouting might just be their secret weapon to success.

Group Fixtures

vs Afghanistan in Chennai, February 8

vs UAE in Chennai, February 10

vs South Africa in Ahmedabad, February 14

vs Canada in Chennai, February 17

Big Picture: Injury Crisis for NZ

New Zealand has been in India for over three weeks, but injuries and franchise commitments have prevented them from fielding their full-strength lineup. Adam Milne is out, Lockie Ferguson is recovering from a calf injury, and Mark Chapman is dealing with a hip issue. To make matters worse, Matt Henry and Ferguson might also take paternity leave during the tournament. Michael Bracewell, sidelined by a calf injury during the T20I series against India, is a doubt for their opening fixture against Afghanistan.

Batting Lineup: Balancing Act

Despite the injuries, New Zealand's batting looks promising. Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, fresh from the Big Bash League, have improved their game against spin, thanks to their T20 experience worldwide. Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bracewell (if fit), and Jimmy Neesham provide middle-order firepower and can be disruptors. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are expected to play a more significant role in Chennai, where New Zealand will play three of their four league games.

Recent Form

New Zealand's recent form has been less than impressive. They were blown away by India in a five-match series, winning only one match in Visakhapatnam. Prior to that, they beat the West Indies 3-1 at home.

Players to Watch: Finn Allen and Jacob Duffy

Finn Allen has evolved from a powerplay basher to a versatile batter. Since the last T20 World Cup, he's made technical adjustments, improving his stability against spin. His strike rate against spin has skyrocketed, and he's become a force to be reckoned with. Jacob Duffy, a former No. 1-ranked T20I bowler, is set to play his first World Cup. He bowls tough overs in the powerplay and at the death, making him a key player in the absence of Ferguson and Henry.

Last Hurrah for Neesham?

Jimmy Neesham, 37, might be facing his final shot at World Cup redemption. With the next-gen allrounders like Kristian Clarke and Zak Foulkes emerging, his chances of featuring in another ICC event are slim. However, his value as an allrounder in T20 franchises remains high.

Best XI

Finn Allen Tim Seifert (wk) Rachin Ravindra Glenn Phillips Daryl Mitchell Mark Chapman Jimmy Neesham/Michael Bracewell Mitchell Santner (capt) Lockie Ferguson/Kyle Jamieson Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy/Ish Sodhi

Poll Question

Who will be the key to New Zealand's success in the T20 World Cup? Share your thoughts in the comments!