New Zealand's Sunken Treasures: Exploring the S.S. Tasmania Shipwreck (2026)

Unveiling the Secrets of New Zealand's Sunken Ships: A Treasure Trove of History

The allure of New Zealand's 2,500 sunken ships has captivated adventurers and historians alike, but a recent controversy has sparked debate: are divers plundering these historic sites? The story of the S.S. Tasmania, a grand passenger steamer that sank in 1897, highlights the tension between treasure hunting and preservation.

On board, a suitcase brimming with jewels, carried by a distant relative of the renowned Rothschild family, lay waiting to be discovered. This treasure trove prompted diving pioneer Kelly Tarlton to acquire the wreck, and in the 1970s, he recovered a mere 250 items adorned with precious gems. Yet, the ship's true bounty remains elusive, with over half of its contents still lost to the depths.

The wreck's popularity as an artificial reef attracts fishers seeking prized species, but some divers are accused of plundering historical artifacts. Garth MacIntyre, an expert with 50 years of diving experience, refutes these claims. He argues that the wreck's allure lies in its historical significance and the thrill of exploration, not in financial gain.

MacIntyre emphasizes the importance of preserving the ship's history and stories, as opposed to focusing on potential treasure. With limited knowledge about the ship's design and contents, the thrill of discovery remains a driving force for divers and historians alike. Today, MacIntyre discusses the legal complexities surrounding diving rights and salvage, inviting listeners to explore the intricacies of this captivating topic on The Detail.

