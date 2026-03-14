New Zealand Rugby Shakes Up Leadership: Meet the New CCO & CFO! (2026)

Big changes are underway at New Zealand Rugby, and they’re not just about what happens on the field. In a move that’s sure to shake things up, the organization has appointed two high-profile executives to steer its future, signaling a bold new era for the sport in the country. But here’s where it gets interesting: these appointments aren’t just about filling roles—they’re about transforming the way rugby operates, from finances to fan engagement. Let’s dive in.

New Zealand Rugby has named Chris Kinraid as Chief Financial Officer and Chris Brown as Chief Commercial Officer, effective 2026 and beyond. These aren’t just any hires; they’re strategic additions designed to bolster the organization’s global standing and financial health. But here’s where it gets controversial: can these executives, with their diverse backgrounds, truly bridge the gap between commercial success and the grassroots spirit of rugby?

Chris Brown, for instance, brings a wealth of experience as a senior commercial leader, most recently serving as Chief Customer Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s Australia. His resume is impressive, spanning global brand marketing, customer strategy, and digital innovation. Think brand positioning, advertising campaigns, and sponsorship deals—Brown’s been there, done that. But will his corporate background resonate with the traditional rugby community, or will it feel like a mismatch?

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On the other hand, Chris Kinraid is no stranger to financial leadership. Formerly the CEO of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited and Group CFO at KMD Brands, he’s poised to drive NZR’s financial strategy and executive vision. His role will be critical in implementing the organization’s ‘all-of-game’ strategy, ensuring sustainability and growth. And this is the part most people miss: financial stability isn’t just about numbers—it’s about securing the future of rugby for generations to come.

Interim CEO Steve Lancaster will remain at the helm while the Board finalizes the CEO appointment process. NZR Chair David Kirk expressed confidence in the new hires, stating, ‘Both roles attracted top-tier candidates from New Zealand and abroad. After a rigorous selection process, we’re certain these appointments will strengthen our Executive team, enabling us to build a successful, growing, and profitable organization.’

Kirk also highlighted NZR’s recent consolidation under a single CEO and Executive team, which has streamlined operations and fostered collaboration. ‘The CEO role has evolved significantly over the past year,’ he noted. ‘We’re taking our time to ensure we make the right choice.’ Lancaster’s leadership during this transition has been praised, with Kirk emphasizing his deep understanding of the game at all levels.

Brown and Kinraid will officially join the Executive team at the end of February, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for New Zealand Rugby. But here’s the question we can’t ignore: as rugby becomes more commercialized, will it lose the very essence that makes it beloved? Or is this evolution necessary for its survival? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is a debate worth having.