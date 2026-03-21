New York Liberty Owner Invests $50 Million in Women's Sports Health Research (2026)

A bold move for women's health in sports has been made by Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the New York Liberty. She, along with David Ott and Jane Ott, has committed a significant $50 million investment to the Women's Health, Sports & Performance Institute (WHSP). This initiative aims to bridge the gap in medical research dedicated to female athletes, a long-standing issue in the sports industry.

Dr. Kathryn Ackerman, a co-founder of WHSP, highlights the historical bias in medical research, which has primarily focused on male physiology. She emphasizes the need for a shift in perspective, stating, "Men made the decisions and studied men because the system seemed built for them."

This investment comes at a time when other prominent figures are also taking action. Michele Kang, owner of Olympique Lyon and the Washington Spirit, pledged a similar amount last year to improve the health of elite women athletes, particularly in women's soccer.

WHSP plans to conduct research across a wide range of sports and demographics, including adolescent athletes, professional sportswomen, and postmenopausal women. Early projects are already underway, involving Olympic rowers, rugby players, and dancers, among others.

Dr. Ackerman believes that a deeper understanding of female physiology will not only enhance performance but also ensure that women athletes have equal access to health resources and information. She says, "We want our athletes to compete with one another, but we shouldn't be competing for health resources."

This initiative is part of a larger strategy by Clara Wu Tsai and her husband, Joe Tsai. Last year, they opened the New York Liberty franchise to new investors, valuing the team at a record-breaking $450 million. The proceeds will fund a new training facility, with a significant portion dedicated to this project.

The $450 million valuation sets a new benchmark, not just for women's sports in the United States but globally. It surpasses the previous record held by Chelsea Women, which was valued at $200 million in a transaction investigated by UEFA.

This move has sparked conversations about the future of women's sports and the importance of investing in female athletes' health and well-being. It raises questions: Is this a turning point for gender equality in sports? How will this impact the performance and longevity of women athletes? Join the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments!