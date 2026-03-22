New York Fashion Week 2026: Schedule, Designers, and Highlights (2026)

Get ready for an exciting week of fashion as New York Fashion Week kicks off! Despite the chilly weather, it's a time for new talent, lavish parties, and a lot of style. Here's your ultimate guide to what you need to know before diving into the action, whether you're in the front row or watching online.

The Pre-Season Kick-Off

The excitement started early with two iconic New York brands showcasing their collections before the official start of the CFDA calendar. Marc Jacobs brought his Fall 2026 collection to the iconic Park Avenue Armory, while Ralph Lauren showcased his all-American flair at the Jack Shainman Gallery.

Three Debuts to Watch

Rachel Scott's Double Debut: Scott, who consulted on Proenza Schouler's Spring 2026 collection, is set to debut her first official runway collection as the brand's creative director on Wednesday, February 11th. Later in the week, on February 15th, she'll also unveil her personal label, Diotima.

Scott, who consulted on Proenza Schouler's Spring 2026 collection, is set to debut her first official runway collection as the brand's creative director on Wednesday, February 11th. Later in the week, on February 15th, she'll also unveil her personal label, Diotima. 7 For All Mankind's New Creative Director: The brand known for its denim will debut its new vision on Friday, February 15th, with creative director Nicola Brognano, who previously worked at Italian luxury brand Blumarine, bringing a fresh take to the Y2K brand.

The brand known for its denim will debut its new vision on Friday, February 15th, with creative director Nicola Brognano, who previously worked at Italian luxury brand Blumarine, bringing a fresh take to the Y2K brand. Derek Lam's New Direction: After leaving his eponymous label in 2023, Derek Lam will present his new creative director, Robert Rodriguez's vision for the brand with a presentation on Friday, February 13th.

A Much-Needed Return

Public School's Runway Show: After sporadic appearances, Public School's founders and creative directors, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, will hold their first runway show in a few seasons on Wednesday, February 11th.

Four Designers We'll Miss

Christopher John Rogers, Willy Chavarria, Thom Browne, and Jackson Wiederhoeft: These designers have chosen to show off-calendar or in other cities, with Rogers, Chavarria in Paris, Browne in San Francisco for the Super Bowl, and Wiederhoeft returning in the fall.

Some Big Moments for New York Stalwarts

Michael Kors' 45th Anniversary: A New York fashion icon, Michael Kors will celebrate his 45th anniversary with a show on Thursday, February 12th.

A New York fashion icon, Michael Kors will celebrate his 45th anniversary with a show on Thursday, February 12th. Tory Burch's New Venue: Tory Burch will present her runway collection at the Marcel Breuer building, the new home of Sotheby's.

Tory Burch will present her runway collection at the Marcel Breuer building, the new home of Sotheby's. Ashlyn's Rising Star: Rising star Ashlyn will host her first show after winning the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize and the Emerging Fashion Designer of the Year award at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Thursday, February 12th.

New Names to Watch