New Year's Day Racing Drama: Exeter Racecourse Abandoned! (2026)

New Year's Day Race Meeting Abandons: A Disappointing Start to 2026

Exeter Racecourse's highly anticipated New Year's Day meeting was abruptly canceled just two hours before the scheduled start time of 12:35 pm. The decision came as a disappointment to racegoers, who were eagerly awaiting a star-studded seven-race card featuring renowned horses like Blowers, who made British racing history at Exeter just two weeks prior.

The track inspection, conducted just after 10 am, revealed that the plummeting temperatures had made the track too 'crispy' for safe racing conditions. Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore expressed his disappointment, stating, 'It’s absolutely gutting to call the meeting off as it’s a big day for us and we thought we had a pretty good chance of racing.'

Exeter Racecourse officials announced the cancellation, prioritizing the safety of participants and offering refunds for general admission tickets. They also assured hospitality guests that they would be contacted directly regarding their arrangements.

Despite the setback, the racecourse remained open, offering racing from Cheltenham and other meetings, and its bars and food outlets remained operational. The Tote facility was also in operation, providing an opportunity for racegoers to enjoy the day even if the main event was canceled.

The cancellation has sparked concerns about other upcoming meetings, including Fakenham's Friday race meeting, which now faces uncertainty due to the continued drop in temperatures. Additionally, Newcastle's Saturday jumps fixture could be at risk due to the expected minus temperatures.

This abrupt cancellation has left racegoers and the racing community with a sense of disappointment, but also a reminder of the importance of safety and the unpredictable nature of racing conditions.