For new Virginia Tech Offensive Coordinator Ty Howle, the logos on the helmets may change, but the relentless pursuit of excellence remains the same. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about the flashy titles or the new team colors—it’s about the grind, the strategy, and the ability to transform potential into powerhouse performance. When James Franklin handed Howle the keys to Penn State’s tight end room five years ago, the mission was clear: build the best in the nation. Fast forward to today, and the results speak for themselves—three draft picks, including the 2024 Mackey Award winner and first-round standout Tyler Warren. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite this undeniable success, Howle’s promotion to offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech has raised eyebrows due to his limited play-calling experience. Is this a bold move or a risky gamble? Franklin seems to think it’s the former, stating, ‘Been waiting for the right opportunity for Ty to take this next step. Me and Ty see the game in a very, very similar way. And I think he’s going to do a phenomenal job.’ But what does this mean for the Hokies? Can Howle replicate his Penn State magic in Blacksburg, or will the transition prove too challenging? Here’s the kicker: while Howle’s track record is impressive, the leap from position coach to offensive coordinator is no small feat. It requires not just tactical brilliance but also the ability to manage an entire offense under pressure. And this is where you come in: Do you think Howle’s success at Penn State guarantees his success at Virginia Tech, or is this a whole new ball game? Let’s spark the debate—share your thoughts in the comments below!
New Virginia Tech OC Ty Howle: Building on Success at Penn State | Hokies Football (2026)
References
- https://virginiatech.sportswar.com/subscription/2026/02/09/hokies-oc-ty-howle-logos-change-work-doesnt/
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