New UPSC CSE 2026 Rules Explained: IAS/IFS Appointees Barred, IPS Restrictions & More (2026)

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 rules have been updated to regulate repeated attempts by candidates already appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), or Indian Police Service (IPS). Here's a breakdown of the key changes:

IAS/IFS Appointees: Once appointed to IAS or IFS, candidates cannot reappear for CSE 2026. This restriction applies even if the appointment happens after the 'prelims' exam in 2026. They are barred from both the 'mains' exam and service allocation from CSE-2026. See Also Interpretation and Translation Jobs: Remote Work at Amna (Apply by Feb 27)SSB HC Admit Card 2026 OUT! Download Link, PET/PST Details, & Exam Day Tips

IPS Appointees: Candidates already appointed to IPS through a previous CSE can apply for CSE-2026 but cannot choose IPS as their preferred service again. If selected through CSE-2026, they get one improvement attempt in CSE-2027 with a one-time training exemption.

Improvement Attempts: After availing of the improvement attempt in CSE-2027, candidates cannot appear in CSE-2028 or later unless they resign from their current service. Those already in service from CSE-2025 or earlier have one chance to reappear in CSE 2026 or 2027 without resigning, but must resign for CSE 2028 and beyond.

UPSC Changes: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has removed the cap on examination centre capacity for candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), allowing them priority accommodation. Initially, centres will be shared equally by PwBD and non-PwBD candidates, but once full, non-PwBD candidates will lose access, while PwBD candidates retain the option.