New UK Driving Law: 6-Month Wait for Learner Drivers (2026)

A bold new proposal is set to shake up the driving landscape in England and Wales, aiming to drastically reduce road fatalities and injuries. The government's plan? To introduce a minimum learning period for learner drivers before they can take their practical test. But here's where it gets controversial: the proposed wait time is up to six months, and this has sparked a heated debate.

Currently, learner drivers can start lessons at 17 and book their practical test as soon as they pass the theory exam. However, the government believes a longer learning period is crucial for developing essential skills, especially driving in various conditions.

The Department for Transport is considering a minimum learning period of either three or six months, which would include both informal learning with parents and formal lessons with instructors. Evidence from other countries suggests this could reduce collisions significantly, with some studies indicating a potential 32% decrease.

And this is the part most people miss: despite the proposed changes, learner drivers already face a waiting time of around six months due to a backlog from the Covid pandemic. So, what's the real impact of the new measure?

The proposed changes could mean an end to teenagers passing their tests just days after turning 17. Instead, the youngest drivers would be at least 17 and a half, with a more extensive learning period under their belt.

There have been passionate campaigns for the introduction of "graduated driving licences" (GDLs) in the UK, which vary in different countries. Some GDLs restrict newly qualified drivers from carrying passengers or driving at night.

Proponents of GDLs include parents like Sharron Huddleston, whose daughter Caitlin was killed in a crash at 18. Sharron supports the proposed learning period but emphasizes the need for post-test safety precautions. She believes Caitlin's life could have been saved if the UK had GDLs forbidding young drivers from carrying passengers their own age.

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The AA has welcomed the government's measures but considers the lack of GDLs a missed opportunity. Edmund King, the AA's president, highlights evidence from countries like Australia and Canada, showing that limiting same-age passengers for six months saves lives. He questions whether the proposed learning period goes far enough.

The road safety strategy also includes proposals for a lower drink-driving limit, aligning England and Wales with Scotland. Novice drivers would face an even stricter limit, similar to Northern Ireland's current practice.

Local Transport Minister Lilian Greenwood emphasizes the importance of addressing the high involvement of young drivers in fatal and serious collisions, which she attributes to inexperience.

The proposed learning period aims to support young drivers in building confidence and gaining experience in different driving scenarios.

So, what do you think? Is a longer learning period the key to safer roads, or are there other factors at play? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion on this crucial topic!