New TV Shows to Binge-Watch: From Cannabis Culture to Cat Adventures (2026)

The Week's TV Highlights: From Stoner Classics to Feline Escapades

This week's TV lineup offers a delightful mix of documentaries, comedies, and thought-provoking dramas, with a little something for everyone's taste.

Cannabis Culture and Hollywood's Take

Let's start with a topic that's sure to spark interest: cannabis culture. Hulu's '4x20 Quick Hits' is a collection of short documentaries exploring the multifaceted world of marijuana enthusiasts. One standout piece is 'Highly Unlikely,' which takes us behind the scenes of the cult classic 'Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.' It's fascinating to see how this stoner comedy launched the careers of Kal Penn and John Cho, who were relatively unknown at the time. This documentary is a must-watch for fans of the film and anyone curious about the intersection of cannabis and Hollywood.

Feline Freedom and Urban Adventures

For those seeking a lighter tone, Prime Video's 'Kevin' is a hilarious animated comedy about a house cat's journey to independence. Voiced by the talented Jason Schwartzman, Kevin's decision to leave his human owners and explore New York City is a hilarious premise, especially for city-dwelling cat lovers like myself. The writing duo behind 'Big Mouth' and 'New Girl' brings their comedic genius to this feline adventure, ensuring a unique and entertaining watch.

Gardening with Zach Galifianakis

In a surprising twist, Zach Galifianakis trades his comedic roles for a gardening apron in 'This Is a Gardening Show' on Netflix. I find it refreshing to see a celebrity embrace a seemingly mundane hobby and turn it into entertaining content. This docuseries might just inspire a new generation of urban gardeners, or at least provide some much-needed laughter. Who knew ferns could be so captivating?

Complex Relationships and Emmy-Winning Talent

Moving on to more dramatic fare, Richard Gadd's 'Half Man' on HBO promises a compelling exploration of a complex, fraternal bond. The series, starring Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell, jumps through time to unravel the intricacies of their relationship. As a three-time Emmy winner, Gadd's return to the screen is highly anticipated, and this series is sure to deliver powerful performances and thought-provoking storytelling.

What's particularly intriguing about this week's offerings is the diversity of themes and genres. From cannabis culture to feline fantasies and gardening adventures, there's a unique story for every viewer. Personally, I appreciate how these shows challenge our expectations and offer fresh perspectives on familiar topics. It's a testament to the creativity and versatility of the entertainment industry.

As we tune in to these shows, let's embrace the unexpected and celebrate the power of storytelling to entertain, educate, and inspire. Whether it's a stoner classic, a cat's journey, or a gardening adventure, there's always something new to discover in the world of television.