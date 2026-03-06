New Tirzepatide Finding: Could Mounjaro Help Lower Alcohol Use? | Science Update (2026)

A groundbreaking discovery has emerged from the University of Gothenburg, shedding light on a potential new approach to tackling alcohol use disorder. The active ingredient in the diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro, known as tirzepatide, has shown remarkable promise in reducing alcohol consumption and relapse-like behaviors in animal studies. This finding opens up exciting possibilities for future treatment options.

But here's where it gets controversial... Tirzepatide, a dual agonist for the satiety hormones GIP and GLP-1, has already proven its worth in treating type 2 diabetes. Now, researchers are exploring its potential to influence the brain's reward system and curb alcohol's reinforcing properties.

In the study, published in eBioMedicine, researchers observed a significant decrease in voluntary alcohol consumption in animals treated with tirzepatide. What's more, the drug prevented relapse-like drinking, suggesting a potential breakthrough in managing alcohol cravings.

Christian Edvardsson, a doctoral student in pharmacology at the Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, highlights the study's compelling nature: "We observed clear and robust reductions in long-term alcohol consumption, binge-like drinking, and relapse-like drinking in both male and female animals. This study provides new insight into how this class of drugs may influence the brain's reward system."

The researchers found that tirzepatide attenuated alcohol's effects on dopamine, a key neurotransmitter in the brain's reward system. This effect appears to be mediated through the lateral septum, a brain region linked to motivation, reward, and relapse. The study also identified changes in histone-related proteins, which have been associated with substance use and addiction.

Elisabet Jerlhag Holm, Professor of Pharmacology at the Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, emphasizes that while this is not yet a new treatment, the findings reinforce the potential of drugs targeting these neural systems.

"This study is a step towards understanding the complex relationship between alcohol and the brain's reward system. It offers a glimmer of hope for those struggling with alcohol use disorder, but we must remember that more research is needed to fully understand the potential of tirzepatide and its impact on human behavior."

