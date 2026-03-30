New Streaming Releases: January 2026 - From Game of Thrones Spin-Offs to Aussie Dramas (2026)

Get ready for an exciting lineup of new releases on streaming platforms in Australia this January! We've got a mix of thrilling dramas, captivating biopics, and thought-provoking films to keep you entertained. Let's dive in!

Netflix: Unraveling Dilemmas and Unveiling Mysteries

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up once again in the crime thriller, “The Rip.” Inspired by true events, this film presents a classic dilemma: would you take a huge sum of money that comes your way unexpectedly? After a daring raid, a team of Miami cops, including Affleck's JD Byrne and Damon's Dane Dumars, find themselves in a tense situation with $24 million. The law requires them to count the money, but as the saying goes, “Be careful what you wish for.” Will they walk away with the cash, or will their greed lead to their downfall?

But here's where it gets controversial... Joe Carnahan, known for his solid action direction, brings us this thriller. However, his masterpiece, “The Grey,” a Liam Neeson survival drama, raises the bar. Can “The Rip” live up to that standard?

Agatha Christie fans, rejoice! “Agatha Christie's Seven Dials” introduces us to Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, a charismatic detective from two of Christie's novels. This three-part series, adapted by Chris Chibnall, takes us back to 1925, where a seemingly harmless prank turns deadly. With an all-star cast including Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman, this mystery is sure to keep you guessing.

For a taste of Australian drama, “Kangaroo Island” offers a family story with a twist. Rebecca Breeds stars as an actor returning home to uncover some tough truths about her father and their family home. It's a heartfelt journey with an uneven tone, but Breeds' performance shines through.

Stan: Grieving, Donating, and Breathing Life

Brooke Satchwell delivers a powerful performance in “Dear Life,” a drama exploring the emotional journey of organ donation. As Lillian, Satchwell portrays a grieving widow who receives a letter from an organ recipient, Andrew, played by Ben Lawson. The show's heart lies in Satchwell's layered and persuasive portrayal of Lillian's anguish.

Speaking of powerful debuts, Simon Baker's directorial debut, “Breath,” is a must-watch. Based on Tim Winton's novel, it's a coming-of-age drama set in Western Australia, focusing on the relationship between two teens and an older surfer, played by Baker himself. The film navigates moral complexities with elegance and style.

ABC iview: Legends and Dreams

“Goolagong” is a biodrama celebrating the life of Australian tennis legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley. Directed by Wayne Blair, the film sets a contemplative tone, showcasing Goolagong's journey with a unique flashback structure. Newcomer Lila McGuire steps into the lead role, and her performance is one to watch.

For a unique animation experience, check out “Robot Dreams,” a silent film from Spanish director Pablo Berger. Set in an alternate Manhattan in the 1980s, it tells a beautiful story of friendship between a robot and a dog. Based on a graphic novel, this film is a delightful surprise.

SBS On Demand: Truffle Hunters and Revenge

Nicolas Cage delivers an exceptional performance in “Pig,” a film about a truffle forager's quest to retrieve his beloved pig. Cage's Rob, a former chef turned reclusive forager, embarks on a journey to the city, aided by a young truffle buyer. The film beautifully captures the emotions of grief and loss, with a stunning centerpiece scene between Rob and a chef.

Binge: Running from the Law and Into Adventure

“Run” is a biodrama based on the life of Australian bank robber Brenden Abbott, known as “The Postcard Bandit.” While the show has a stop-and-start rhythm, George Mason's portrayal of Abbott adds depth and flair. When the pieces align, it's an enjoyable watch, offering a unique perspective on a notorious figure.

HBO Max: Post-Trump America and Hospital Dramas

Paul Thomas Anderson's “One Battle After Another” is an action-packed drama envisioning America's future post-Trump. With an unusual blend of intensity and dark humor, the film introduces us to a world of rebels, fascists, and corrupt bureaucracy. Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti star as a father-daughter duo living off the grid, caught in a web of past secrets.

For a medical drama fix, “The Pitt” season 2 takes us inside a Pittsburgh medical center's emergency room. With a near real-time format, each episode covers an hour of an ER shift, offering a fast-paced and realistic glimpse into the lives of healthcare professionals.

Disney+ and Apple TV: Beauty, Wine, and Mystery

Ryan Murphy's latest series, “FX's The Beauty,” explores a world where a revolutionary drug can transform anyone into a physically perfect being. Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall star as FBI agents investigating a series of supermodel deaths, all linked to a shady billionaire. It's a thrilling ride with a twist.

If you're a wine enthusiast, “Drops of God” season 2 is a must-watch. This Emmy award-winning series follows the daughter of a legendary wine critic as she competes against her father's protege in a tasting tournament. Get ready for a juicy, addictive journey across continents and centuries in search of the world's greatest wine.

As we explore these new releases, what stories resonate with you the most? Do you prefer the intense dramas or the light-hearted adventures? And this is the part most people miss... streaming platforms offer a diverse range of content, so there's something for everyone. So, what will you be binging this month? Don't forget to share your thoughts and recommendations in the comments!