New Search for Fugitive Dezi Freeman Launched After Gunshot Intelligence (2026)

Victoria Police Launch New Search for Fugitive Dezi Freeman Based on Intelligence Derived from a Gunshot

Victoria Police have initiated a major new search to locate fugitive Dezi Freeman, or his remains, nearly two months after their previous efforts. This comes after two police officers were fatally shot at Freeman's property in August.

Over 100 police officers and volunteers will search an area near where the initial search took place in December, more than five months after the tragic incident. The new search is based on intelligence derived from a gunshot heard shortly after the fatal incident at Freeman's Rayner Track property in August.

Freeman, a 56-year-old self-proclaimed 'sovereign citizen', has been on the run since allegedly shooting and killing police officers Det Sen Const Neal Thompson and Sen Const Vadim de Waart-Hottart while they were serving a warrant at his home in Porepunkah, a small Victorian town. The officers were just a week away from retirement when they were killed.

The search, scheduled to last five days, will focus on an area in Mount Buffalo national park, approximately 300km north of Melbourne. This area is near a previous search site in December, which covered thick bushland and challenging terrain. Police have conducted firearms tests in the vicinity as part of their inquiries, leading to both the new and December searches.

While there's no indication of a specific aid to Freeman, police remain open to this possibility. A NSW police cadaver dog will assist in the search, but they are not assuming Freeman is dead. Detective Inspector Adam Tilley emphasizes that locating Freeman is their top priority, and the extensive searches over the past five months reflect this commitment.

The investigation has uncovered thousands of pieces of intelligence, including public tip-offs, with detectives from Taskforce Summit working tirelessly. Residents in the area are advised to stay vigilant and not approach the armed and dangerous fugitive if they spot him. Victoria Police has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to his capture, the largest in the state's history.

Despite the challenges, the police's determination to find Freeman remains unwavering, as they navigate the possibilities of him being dead, harbored, or having escaped and surviving alone.