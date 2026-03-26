New Project Hail Mary LEGO Set: Build Ryan Gosling's Space Adventure! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling space adventure with the new Ryan Gosling-led film, 'Project Hail Mary', and its accompanying LEGO set! Based on the best-selling sci-fi novel by Andy Weir, this movie promises an epic journey through the cosmos, complete with an alien companion. But here's the exciting part: you can now build your own miniature version of the interstellar spacecraft and its crew, thanks to the upcoming official LEGO set.

The 'Project Hail Mary' LEGO set is designed for adults, offering a detailed microscale replica of the ship. It features a unique crankin' mechanism that simulates the movie's centrifugal gravity system, allowing you to send the crew module into orbit. And that's not all - the set includes a minifigure of Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace and the adorable alien, Rocky, with various accessories. You can display the set in multiple ways, including a recreation of the iconic moment from the trailer where Ryland meets Rocky.

While the film's marketing might be a spoiler for some, the LEGO set provides an immersive experience without giving away the story's twists. It's a great way to engage with the movie's universe and build your own space adventure. Imagine having a miniature version of the spacecraft to display and explore! The set is priced at $99.99 and is available for pre-order now, with shipping scheduled for March 1, 2026. Be sure to grab yours before the movie's release on March 20, 2026, and embark on your own 'Project Hail Mary' journey!