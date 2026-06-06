New Obesity Definition: Why 75% of US Adults May Now Be Classified as Obese (2026)

Imagine this: nearly three-quarters of American adults could be classified as having obesity under a fresh new definition – a staggering revelation that challenges everything we thought we knew about this pervasive health issue. That's the eye-opening conclusion from a recent study, and it's sure to spark debates about how we define and tackle obesity in our society. But here's where it gets controversial – could expanding the criteria actually help us address a growing crisis, or is it just a way to inflate numbers and fuel unnecessary worry?

For years, healthcare professionals have leaned heavily on body mass index (BMI), a straightforward calculation based on your height and weight that estimates body fat levels. It's been the go-to tool for spotting obesity, guiding treatments and public health policies alike. However, a group of researchers from prestigious institutions like Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard University, Yale University, and Yale New Haven Health discovered that relying solely on BMI might be missing a huge portion of the picture. Their study suggests that BMI alone dramatically underestimates the true scope of obesity among U.S. adults.

The key twist? They incorporated additional measures focused on waist size, such as waist circumference (the distance around your midsection), waist-to-hip ratio (comparing your waist to your hips), and waist-to-height ratio (relating waist size to your overall height). These metrics provide a clearer view of abdominal fat, which is particularly linked to serious health risks. For instance, imagine two people with the same BMI – one might have a trim waist, while the other carries excess fat around the belly, which can strain organs and increase disease risk.

This new approach draws from a proposal by The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology Commission, a collaboration between the respected medical journal and King's Health Partners Diabetes, Endocrinology and Obesity clinic. Released earlier this year, this revised definition has garnered support from more than 70 medical organizations worldwide, reflecting a growing consensus among experts. Yet, as the study authors point out, its real-world application hasn't been thoroughly tested – a crucial gap that raises questions about jumping into changes too quickly.

Dr. Erica Spatz, a cardiologist at Yale School of Medicine and a co-author of the new study, emphasized to ABC News that while BMI is familiar and widely used, it doesn't fully capture the role of adipose tissue – that's the scientific term for body fat that not only stores energy and insulates our organs but also produces hormones that control appetite. This type of fat might not be as noticeable as subcutaneous fat (the kind under the skin that you can pinch), but it's the one more closely tied to conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. To put it simply for beginners, think of adipose tissue as the body's hidden troublemaker: it lurks deeper and can silently contribute to long-term health problems without always showing up on the scale.

Published in JAMA Network Open, the study analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a comprehensive federal program by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that tracks the health and nutrition of thousands of Americans. Drawing from over 14,000 participants representing about 237.7 million adults, the researchers applied both the traditional BMI method and the commission's expanded criteria from 2017 to 2023 data.

The results? A jaw-dropping 75.2% of U.S. adults met the obesity threshold when including those waist-based measurements, compared to just 40% using BMI alone. And this is the part most people miss – even among those with a "normal" BMI, nearly four in 10 had excess body fat revealed by the new standards. It's like uncovering a hidden epidemic that BMI has been obscuring.

Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School (who wasn't part of the study), told ABC News that these findings underscore the enormity of obesity as a public health challenge. "We do have a major problem," she said. "Obesity is by far the most significant chronic disease in human history." She went on to highlight how the commission's work reveals not just the scale of the issue but the urgent need for better treatment approaches, more trained clinicians to spot obesity and its over 230 linked conditions, and a collective push toward a healthier nation. For example, conditions tied to excess fat include metabolic disorders that can lead to joint problems or even certain cancers, illustrating why early detection via tools like waist measurements could be a game-changer.

Delving deeper, the study uncovered patterns: obesity rates climbed steeply with age, affecting more Hispanic adults, though men and women showed similar overall prevalence. But here's a potential flashpoint for debate – the new definition flagged nearly all adults over 50 as obese, suggesting we might need tailored age-specific guidelines to avoid unfairly categorizing older folks whose bodies naturally change.

Of course, the researchers acknowledged limitations in their work. They stressed that BMI has its flaws as a sole screening tool, and adding waist measurements could sharpen our ability to identify at-risk individuals. However, they cautioned that hiking obesity numbers this dramatically calls for more research before widespread adoption, to ensure these changes don't cause unintended consequences like over-diagnosis or wasted resources.

ABC News' Dr. Veronica Danquah contributed to this report. Crystal Richards, MD, MS, a pediatric resident at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia University Medical Center and member of the ABC News Medical Unit, also played a key role.

This study forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about obesity – is it time to rethink our standards, or are we risking a slippery slope toward medicalizing normal aging? What if broader definitions empower people to seek help sooner, versus creating fear and stigma? Do you agree with expanding the obesity criteria, or do you see it as an overreach? We'd love to hear your take – share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments!