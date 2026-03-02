New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: Netflix, Prime Video, and More (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling weekend of streaming! With so many new releases, it's time to dive into the world of entertainment and discover some hidden gems. The streaming giants are pulling out all the stops, and we're here for it!

First up, let's talk about the highly anticipated return of "The Artful Dodger" on Hulu and Disney+. This Australian historical drama has been away for nearly three years, and its complete second season is finally here! James McNamara, David Maher, and David Taylor have crafted a captivating adventure, a spiritual sequel to Charles Dickens' classic, filled with thrilling crimes and an accurate portrayal of the past. With an impressive cast led by Thomas Brodie-Sangster and David Thewlis, this show promises an explosive and entertaining weekend binge.

But here's where it gets controversial... "Is This Thing On?", a 2025 dramedy, flew under the radar last year, and we think it deserves a second look. Directed by Bradley Cooper, this film takes a more intimate approach, exploring the dynamics of relationships and the human experience. It's a refreshing change from his previous musical ventures, and we're curious to see how audiences will react.

For Prime Video enthusiasts, "Cross" Season 2 is dropping its first episodes this week. With positive reviews and a stellar performance by Aldis Hodge, this series keeps getting better. In this season, Hodge's character, Alex Cross, takes on a ruthless serial killer targeting America's elite. It's a critical darling, and we can't wait to see how it unfolds.

And this is the part most people miss... Netflix's new series, "How to Get to Heaven From Belfast", is a blackly comic mystery thriller with a twist. Created by Lisa McGee, the mind behind "Derry Girls", this show follows three Irish women investigating a friend's mysterious death. It's a unique blend of comedy and conspiracy, and we're excited to see how it compares to its predecessor.

FX and Ryan Murphy are back with a new anthology series, "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette". This season promises to delve into a well-known romance, offering a fresh perspective on a '90s celebrity couple. With a talented cast, including Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon, this show might just become the next big TV franchise.

Across the pond, a popular British comedy, "Can You Keep a Secret?", is making its U.S. debut on Paramount+. Created by Simon Mayhew-Archer, this crime sitcom follows a retired couple's hilarious scheme to claim life insurance money. It's a light-hearted take on crime, and we think it could be a hit with American audiences.

A24 and HBO bring us "Neighbors", a reality docuseries exploring the complex and often absurd feuds between real-life neighbors. This unique series offers a glimpse into contemporary American life and the tensions that arise. It's a must-watch for those interested in the human condition.

Lastly, "Dark Winds" fans, rejoice! The popular AMC crime drama returns with its fourth season, based on Tony Hillerman's novel "The Ghostway". Follow the tribal police officers as they navigate a dangerous search for a missing girl, leading them from their homeland to the bustling streets of 1970s Los Angeles. It's an action-packed season with an impressive cast, including Franka Potente and Chaske Spencer.

