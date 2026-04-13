New Mediclaim Policy for CGHS Beneficiaries: Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima Explained (2026)

A bold step towards modern healthcare access! The government has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima, revolutionizing healthcare for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries. This innovative insurance policy promises a seamless, cashless experience, offering cutting-edge treatments and an extensive network of hospitals.

But here's where it gets controversial: the policy is exclusively for CGHS beneficiaries, with a maximum of six members per policy. It provides comprehensive coverage for in-patient hospitalization within India, with sum insured options of 10 Lakh or 20 Lakh rupees.

See Also
Cross River State's Commitment to Primary Healthcare: Strengthening Access for AllAsbestos Found in Rangoli Powder: What You Need to KnowLib Dems' Plan to Tackle 12-Hour A&E Waits: A Legal Right to Timely TreatmentBlue States Step Up: Filling the Gap in ACA Subsidies

The Finance Ministry emphasizes the policy's unique co-payment feature, allowing beneficiaries to choose between 70:30 or 50:50 co-sharing with insurance companies. This optional plan aims to be highly affordable, with no GST, and will soon be available for purchase through New India Assurance Company Limited's offices and online platforms.

See Also
Drug Poisoning Alert: What You Need to Know About Medetomidine Overdoses

And this is the part most people miss: the policy's focus on modern treatments and cashless facilities. It's a significant step towards making advanced healthcare more accessible and convenient for CGHS beneficiaries.

What are your thoughts on this initiative? Do you think it will make a positive impact on healthcare accessibility? We'd love to hear your opinions and insights in the comments below!

New Mediclaim Policy for CGHS Beneficiaries: Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima Explained (2026)

References

Top Articles
Marcus Rashford's Magical Free Kick Sends Barcelona to Champions League Last 16
Max Muncy Responds to Dodgers Spending & MLB Work Stoppage Rumors
Air Pollution vs Diet: Which Affects Schoolgirls' Concentration More?
Latest Posts
Measles Exposure Alert: Important Health Update for Manitoba Residents
Unveiling the World's Largest Dinosaur Footprints: A Prehistoric Journey
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Trent Wehner

Last Updated:

Views: 5713

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Trent Wehner

Birthday: 1993-03-14

Address: 872 Kevin Squares, New Codyville, AK 01785-0416

Phone: +18698800304764

Job: Senior Farming Developer

Hobby: Paintball, Calligraphy, Hunting, Flying disc, Lapidary, Rafting, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Trent Wehner, I am a talented, brainy, zealous, light, funny, gleaming, attractive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.