New Mediclaim Policy for CGHS Beneficiaries: Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima Explained (2026)

A bold step towards modern healthcare access! The government has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima, revolutionizing healthcare for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries. This innovative insurance policy promises a seamless, cashless experience, offering cutting-edge treatments and an extensive network of hospitals.

But here's where it gets controversial: the policy is exclusively for CGHS beneficiaries, with a maximum of six members per policy. It provides comprehensive coverage for in-patient hospitalization within India, with sum insured options of 10 Lakh or 20 Lakh rupees.

The Finance Ministry emphasizes the policy's unique co-payment feature, allowing beneficiaries to choose between 70:30 or 50:50 co-sharing with insurance companies. This optional plan aims to be highly affordable, with no GST, and will soon be available for purchase through New India Assurance Company Limited's offices and online platforms.

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And this is the part most people miss: the policy's focus on modern treatments and cashless facilities. It's a significant step towards making advanced healthcare more accessible and convenient for CGHS beneficiaries.

What are your thoughts on this initiative? Do you think it will make a positive impact on healthcare accessibility? We'd love to hear your opinions and insights in the comments below!