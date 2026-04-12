New Japan Stars Hiromu Takahashi and David Finlay May Be Saying Goodbye (2026)

In the world of professional wrestling, it's never a dull moment, especially when legends bid farewell. The recent events at New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) have left fans with a mix of emotions and a lot of questions. Two iconic figures, Hiromu Takahashi and David Finlay, are reportedly on the verge of saying goodbye to the promotion.

Takahashi, a five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion, announced his departure a few weeks ago, and the promotion bid him farewell at The New Beginning in Osaka. His final match was a triumph, as he and his partner Taiji Ishimori defeated Jakob Austin Young and Francesco Akira of the United Empire. Takahashi's final moments were both emotional and dramatic, as he pinned JAY, only to be attacked by Francesco Akira. Robbie X came to his rescue, allowing Takahashi to pass the torch to two promising young wrestlers.

But the real controversy lies with David Finlay. The younger Finlay, following in the footsteps of his father Fit Finlay, has been rumored to be on the verge of joining WWE. At The New Beginning in Osaka, Finlay ended a long-standing feud with Callum Newman, bowing to the Japanese crowd with tears in his eyes. He then addressed Takahashi, who was on commentary, leaving fans wondering if this is a farewell or just a temporary goodbye.

The question on everyone's mind is: Will these two wrestling legends make their way to WWE? Takahashi, who is rumored to have already signed with WWE, and Finlay, who is reportedly considering a move, could both have a significant impact on the WWE landscape. The wrestling world is abuzz with speculation, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in these two iconic careers.

So, what do you think? Will Takahashi and Finlay make the switch to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments below! And don't forget to join the Cageside Seats community to stay up-to-date with all the latest wrestling news and rumors.