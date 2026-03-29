New Italian Restaurant Ciao Ciao Coming to Providence’s East Side in Spring 2026 - Full Preview (2026)

Get ready for a culinary adventure in Providence's East Side! A mouthwatering Italian treat is on its way!

The highly anticipated Ciao Ciao restaurant is set to grace Hope Street this spring, bringing a fresh take on Italian cuisine and hospitality. Imagine sinking your teeth into perfectly crafted pasta dishes, paired with exquisite wines and creative cocktails. It's a dining experience designed to make you feel right at home.

Ciao Ciao promises an elevated dining atmosphere, with a focus on fresh, daily-made pasta and expertly curated drinks. The restaurant's Instagram page hints at an inviting space, ready to welcome food enthusiasts and wine lovers alike. While specific details are still under wraps, the anticipation is building.

But here's where it gets intriguing... Ciao Ciao has remained tight-lipped about the menu and exact opening date. Could this be a strategic move to build excitement? Or is there more to the story?

And this is the part most people miss... Providence's culinary scene is ever-evolving. While Ciao Ciao prepares to make its debut, other establishments are also making waves. Scott Champagne and Ben Lloyd, the masterminds behind Providence Wine Bar, are embarking on a new venture, "The Wayland," bringing a fresh concept to Angell Street. Meanwhile, in South County, Perry Raso's "Matunuck Atelier" is set to bounce back stronger after a fire.

So, are you excited for the Italian food revolution in Providence? Do you think Ciao Ciao will live up to the hype? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments! We'd love to hear your take on this culinary adventure.