New Ice Cream Shop Opens in Fort Wayne Mid-Winter - Chillz Delights Grand Opening (2026)

In a daring move, a new ice cream shop is defying the winter chill and opening its doors in the heart of winter! But who needs sunshine when you have sweet treats to warm your heart? Chillz Delights has arrived in Fort Wayne, Indiana, bringing a delightful surprise to the city's southwest side.

Despite the cold weather, the shop opened at noon on Monday, December 29th, 2025, in the Time Corners Shopping Center. The menu, as revealed on their website, is a dream come true for dessert enthusiasts, featuring a mouth-watering selection of ice cream and donuts. And the location couldn't be more convenient, situated at 5930 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite A.

But here's where it gets interesting: Chillz Delights is not just a one-hit-wonder. They already have another location in North Manchester, proving their commitment to spreading joy beyond borders. And with their grand opening celebration lasting until 9 p.m. on the same day, it's clear they're here to stay.

This unexpected winter opening has sparked curiosity and excitement among locals and dessert lovers alike. Is this a bold business strategy or a sweet tooth's dream come true? One thing's for sure: it's a refreshing change from the usual summer ice cream craze.

What do you think about this unconventional opening? Would you brave the cold for a delicious treat? Share your thoughts and let the debate begin!