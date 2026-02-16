New Evidence-Based Strategies for Epilepsy Medication in Pregnancy (2026)

Groundbreaking Research Revolutionizes Epilepsy Treatment in Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a critical period for women with epilepsy, and managing their medication dosages is a complex task. But a recent study has unveiled a groundbreaking approach, offering hope and improved outcomes.

A study published in Neurology in January 2026 has shed new light on this challenging issue. Researchers analyzed medication adjustments in pregnant and postpartum women with epilepsy in the US from 2012 to 2016. Led by Dr. Page Pennell, the team utilized data from the Maternal Outcomes and Neurodevelopmental Effects of Antiepileptic Drugs (MONEAD) study, aiming to provide practical guidance for clinicians worldwide.

Here's the game-changer: They discovered that adjusting medication doses during pregnancy can significantly improve outcomes. Approximately 67.8% of epilepsy medications were increased during pregnancy, and 47.9% were decreased postpartum. For instance, Lamotrigine doses were increased in almost 90% of cases during pregnancy, nearly doubling the original dose, and then reduced again after birth.

But here's where it gets controversial: The researchers believe these strategies are the reason why previous studies showed no difference in seizure control between pregnant and non-pregnant women. This interpretation challenges conventional wisdom and opens a new avenue for discussion.

The findings are particularly significant given the MBRRACE report's alarming statistics on maternal deaths from epilepsy and stroke between 2021-2023. Epilepsy Action emphasizes the heightened risk of death during pregnancy and the year after for women with epilepsy.

The Neurology study included 299 women, aged 14-44, and closely monitored their medication doses and seizures. The researchers concluded that these medication adjustments are key to ensuring the best possible care for pregnant women with epilepsy.

Tom Shillito from Epilepsy Action underscores the importance of this research, stating that it highlights the need for careful epilepsy management during pregnancy. He emphasizes the collaboration with various healthcare professionals to develop guidance for monitoring anti-seizure medications during and after pregnancy, a period of changing needs.

The implications are far-reaching: This research not only provides an evidence-based approach to medication dosing but also encourages further discussion and research into the controversial aspects of epilepsy management during pregnancy. It's a step forward in ensuring safer pregnancies and better outcomes for women with epilepsy.