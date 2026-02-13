New Disney World Pink Backpack with Minnie Ear Holder Strap - Full Review & Where to Buy! (2026)

A New Pink Backpack with Ear Holder Strap Has Arrived at Walt Disney World

Imagine strolling through the enchanting grounds of Walt Disney World and discovering an adorable new accessory: a pink backpack designed specifically for Disney enthusiasts, complete with a feature to hold your beloved Minnie ears.

WDW Pink Ear Holding Backpack – Priced at $49.99

Just last week, we stumbled upon a delightful collection of bag charms that resemble miniature backpacks, also equipped with a handy ear holder feature. (You can find more about these tiny treasures here: https://wdwnt.com/2026/01/new-tiny-backpack-bag-charms-ear-holder-bag-at-walt-disney-world/)

What’s even better is that this charming backpack is available in a full-size version, making it perfect for practical use while exploring the parks.

This pink backpack showcases a soft light pink hue throughout, beautifully complemented by a quilted back adorned with a whimsical pattern of Mickey ears. The front area of the bag boasts iconic Walt Disney World logos strategically placed at both the bottom front corner and the top center, adding a touch of magic to its design.

For those who prioritize organization, this backpack comes equipped with two side mesh pockets, a smaller front pouch, and a spacious main compartment, allowing you to store all your essentials with ease.

A standout feature for fans of Disney parks is its thoughtful design tailored for Minnie ear headbands. Located behind the front pocket, there’s a buttonable strap specifically created to secure a pair of Minnie ears, making it convenient for both display and travel.

Inside, the backpack offers plenty of room along with smaller organizing pockets, perfect for keeping items other than ears neatly arranged.

We encountered this delightful bag at Once Upon a Time (https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/shops/hollywood-studios/once-upon-a-time/?msockid=114d370f04b76f2c31ed239105c66ef3) located in Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. Additionally, it has also been spotted at Disneyland (check out more about it here: https://wdwnt.com/2026/01/mickey-friends-best-day-ever-and-more-merchandise-arrives-at-disneyland/#h-accessories).

Are you someone who adores Minnie ear headbands? Would you consider picking up one of these bags for your next park adventure? We’d love to hear your thoughts on social media!

