New Cycling Gear 2024: Garmin Rally RS210, Assos Mille GT, USE Vybe, & Exposure Boost Lights Review (2026)

Spring is finally here, and the cycling world is buzzing with excitement! After what feels like an endless winter, the sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, and the bike racing season is kicking into high gear. But here's where it gets exciting: the spring Classics are just around the corner, and the tech world is unveiling some game-changing gear. Are these innovations the secret weapons riders need to conquer the cobbles and claim victory? Let’s dive in and find out.

As the WorldTour season openers wrap up, all eyes are turning to the iconic spring races. Our web writer, Robyn Davidson, has just dropped a must-read guide to the year’s best races (https://www.cyclist.co.uk/in-depth/all-you-need-to-know-about-the-classics-monuments-cobbles). Trust me, it’s a treasure trove of insights. And don’t miss her take on the less-than-stellar UAE Tour, coming later today. But here’s the part most people miss: the tech and gear that could make or break a rider’s performance.

Garmin Rally RS210 Pedals: The Ultimate Power Meter?

For cyclists obsessed with precision, pedal-based power meters are the holy grail. Garmin, a veteran in this space, has just launched its Rally 210 series, and it’s a game-changer. With options for Shimano road (RS), Look (RK), or Shimano off-road (XC) cleats, these pedals are designed for versatility. But the real magic? The power-equipped spindle can be swapped between bodies with just a 15mm pedal spanner and a 5mm hex key. No more shoe compatibility headaches when switching between your road and gravel bikes.

And this is the part most people miss: Garmin’s new internal rechargeable batteries. ‘Internal batteries were a priority,’ says Andrew Silver, Garmin’s lead bike product manager. ‘They offer convenience and eliminate the hassle of replacing physical batteries.’ A quick 15-minute charge gives you 12 hours of ride time, while a full charge lasts a whopping 90 hours. Plus, with a gyroscope in the sensor, these pedals deliver instantaneous power measurements with +/-1% accuracy. Could this be the most rider-friendly power meter yet?

Assos Mille GT Kit: Everyday Performance with a Race-Day Edge

Assos’s revamped Mille GT line is all about blending everyday comfort with race-inspired innovation. Take the jersey, for instance. Its sleeves feature a super-light warp-knit fabric called Eclipse, offering a barely-there feel while still providing 50+ UPF protection. But here’s where it gets controversial: is this kit truly for everyday use, or does its racing DNA make it too performance-focused for casual rides?

The bib shorts are equally impressive, borrowing the ‘rollBar’ feature from Assos’s Racing Series. This design attaches the bibs at both the top of the shorts and the pad, ensuring the chamois stays put no matter how aggressive your riding gets. The S11 pad, with its 12mm triple-layered foam, conforms perfectly to your body. And the Quartz fabric? Made from 80% recycled polyamide, it naturally fights odors, making it ideal for daily use. But does it sacrifice durability for sustainability?

USE Escape and Vybe Finishing Kit: Comfort Meets Performance

Long gravel rides can be a grind, but USE’s Escape and Vybe components are here to change that. The Vybe GR seatpost, with its telescoping design, offers up to 50mm of travel while maintaining pedaling efficiency. ‘Our post allows riders to stay seated over obstacles,’ says Roger Sparrow, USE’s founder. ‘It’s faster and more comfortable than rigid designs.’ But is this enough to justify the premium price tag?

The Vybe stem and bar combo takes it a step further. The stem’s bearing-actuated pivot provides 20mm of travel, while the carbon bar is engineered to dampen vibrations. The splayed flare of the drops keeps your wrists in a natural position, ensuring a confident ride. But with so many gravel-specific components on the market, what sets USE apart?

Exposure Boost and Boost-R Lights: The Ultimate ‘Be-Seen’ Solution?

Exposure’s Boost and Boost-R lights are back with their Mk. III release, and they’re brighter than ever. The front light pumps out 600 lumens, while the rear delivers 200 lumens, all with a 70-hour runtime in flash mode. The rear light’s Reakt feature is a standout, using an accelerometer to brighten like a car’s brake lights when you decelerate. But here’s the question: are these lights overkill for casual riders, or a must-have for anyone hitting the road after dark?

Elite’s WorldTour Dominance: A Partnership Built on Success

Elite is doubling down on its commitment to pro cycling, partnering with a record 13 WorldTour teams in 2026. From in-race hydration to smart trainers, Elite’s products are trusted by the world’s best. Tadej Pogačar’s 2025 season, with victories at the Tour de France and Tour of Flanders, is a testament to Elite’s impact. But as more brands enter the market, can Elite maintain its dominance? And what does this mean for the average cyclist looking for pro-level gear?

Final Thoughts: The Future of Cycling is Here

From Garmin’s versatile power pedals to Assos’s everyday-performance kit, the cycling world is evolving faster than ever. But here’s the big question: with so many innovations hitting the market, which ones are truly revolutionary, and which are just hype? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your thoughts!