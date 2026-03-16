NEW Construction at Magic Kingdom! Keelboat Landing Changes & Cars/Villains Land Update! (2026)

In an exciting development for Magic Kingdom enthusiasts, Walt Disney Imagineering has recently submitted a construction permit concerning the old Keelboat Landing area. This quaint dock, nestled along the historic Rivers of America near the Haunted Mansion, is set to undergo some significant changes.

The permit has been issued to MLC Theming Inc., a well-regarded collaborator of Walt Disney Imagineering known for its expertise in themed construction projects throughout Walt Disney World. As per the details in the filing, the work scope has been given a rather ambiguous label of "General Construction," which leaves much to the imagination.

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While Disney has yet to officially reveal the specific alterations planned for the Keelboat Landing site, the timing of this permit suggests that it may be part of a broader initiative to enhance the Rivers of America area. Notably, this region is currently undergoing a substantial transformation to accommodate two exciting projects: the Piston Peak Cars Land and the soon-to-arrive Disney Villains Land expansion.

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This could mark a new chapter for fans eagerly looking forward to more immersive experiences within the park. As the development progresses, many are left wondering how these changes will affect the beloved attractions and scenery of Magic Kingdom.

What are your thoughts on this latest news? Are you excited about the potential changes coming to the Keelboat Landing area? Join the discussion and let us know your opinions!

NEW Construction at Magic Kingdom! Keelboat Landing Changes & Cars/Villains Land Update! (2026)

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