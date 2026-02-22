New City of London Police HQ: £600M Investment & What it Means for You! (2026)

The City of London Police is set to unveil its new £600 million headquarters in 2027, a significant milestone in the force's history. This state-of-the-art facility, located in Salisbury Square, will serve as a testament to the police's commitment to modernizing its operations and enhancing its capabilities. Commissioner Pete O'Doherty, speaking at the 'topping out' ceremony, expressed his enthusiasm for the new headquarters, emphasizing its potential to benefit both the police force and the public. He highlighted the importance of modern facilities in ensuring the well-being of staff and enabling the force to fulfill its policing priorities effectively.

The new building is not just a symbol of progress but also a strategic investment in the City of London's future. It will provide the necessary infrastructure to combat the ever-evolving challenges of fraud and cybercrime, which have become increasingly sophisticated. With a focus on victim support and improved national response mechanisms, the headquarters will play a pivotal role in securing positive outcomes for those affected by these crimes.

The City of London Police's expertise in combating economic crime is unparalleled, as noted by Tijs Broeke, chair of the City of London Police Authority Board. This new headquarters will further solidify the force's position as a national leader in this critical area. Chris Hayward from the City Corporation emphasizes the generational impact of this investment, underscoring its potential to contribute to national policing, justice infrastructure, and economic growth.

The City of London's commitment to excellence in crime recording and investigations, as recognized by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, further reinforces the significance of this development. The new headquarters will provide the cutting-edge technology and space required to deliver faster justice, protect individuals and businesses, and maintain the integrity of the UK's financial system. This ambitious project promises to shape the future of policing in the City of London and beyond, setting a new standard for excellence in law enforcement.