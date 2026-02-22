New CEO for Remedy Entertainment: Jean-Charles Gaudechon's Journey from EA to Control's Developer (2026)

In a bold move that has the gaming industry buzzing, Remedy Entertainment, known for its innovative titles like Control and Alan Wake, has appointed Jean-Charles Gaudechon as its new Chief Executive Officer. This announcement was made public by the company’s board of directors through an update on their official website.

Co-founder Markus Mäki will remain as the interim CEO until the transition takes effect on March 1, 2026. "I’m thrilled and privileged to be joining Remedy at such a crucial juncture," Gaudechon remarked in his statement. "The studio possesses a distinctive creative essence and a robust lineup of projects. I am dedicated to safeguarding what makes Remedy unique, producing outstanding games, and scaling the company in a manner that fosters enduring value."

Mäki stepped into the interim role following the unexpected resignation of former CEO Tero Virtala in October 2025. This sudden leadership shift came on the heels of disappointing commercial and critical reception for the studio’s newly released multiplayer FPS, FBC: Firebreak, which did not meet expectations, earning a modest score of 6 out of 10 from reviewers. Virtala had been with Remedy for a little over nine years, and his departure prompted the company to seek a long-term successor.

Now, it’s clear that Gaudechon has been selected for this pivotal role. His extensive background in the gaming sector includes significant positions at EA, where he served as studio head and executive producer for popular titles such as Battlefield Heroes, as well as holding the role of general manager and executive producer at CCP Games, the developer behind Eve Online. In his new position, Gaudechon aims to lead a company he believes has the potential to be a cornerstone of the gaming industry’s future.

"We will prioritize our relationship with players, earning their trust and time, while enhancing our autonomy in game development and publishing, all while maintaining close ties with our supportive partners," the soon-to-be CEO elaborated. "My family and I are relocating to Finland, and I am genuinely excited to collaborate directly with the talented team at the studio."

Fans of Remedy's games are eagerly anticipating the upcoming sequel Control: Resonant, which was officially revealed during the 2025 Game Awards and is set to release later this year for both PC and consoles. Additionally, remakes of the classic Max Payne 1 and 2 are currently under development, with expected launches scheduled for a later date yet to be confirmed.

