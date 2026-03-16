New Blackburn Reuse Shop at George Street HWRC – Save Money, Save Resources (2026)

Blackburn's latest innovation is a game-changer for eco-conscious residents! The George Street Household Waste Recycling Centre has introduced a reuse shop, offering a fresh approach to waste management and community support.

But here's the twist: Blackburn with Darwen Council, in collaboration with SUEZ UK, has created a space where residents can donate their pre-loved possessions and find new treasures at incredibly low prices. This initiative not only reduces waste but also provides an alternative to buying brand-new items, addressing the growing concern of overconsumption.

The reuse shop complements the existing recycling facilities at the borough's two HWRCs, aiming to boost recycling rates and minimize the demand for new materials. And the benefits don't stop there! SUEZ, the operator of the HWRC, donates to local charities, ensuring that the shop's impact extends beyond environmental sustainability.

Cllr Jim Smith, the council's environment lead, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to provide a unique solution for residents to discard items responsibly. The Reuse Shop ensures that quality items find new homes instead of ending up in landfills." This initiative is a significant step towards achieving the council's climate action goals.

Victoria Crabtree, SUEZ's regional manager, added, "The reuse shop is a brilliant concept, reducing waste and offering affordable, quality goods." By partnering with the council, SUEZ facilitates a convenient way for residents to contribute to sustainability while benefiting from cost-effective shopping.

And here's the catch: The shop is open daily, except Wednesdays, from 10 am to 2 pm. Residents will need to provide proof of address, but the small effort is worth it for the big impact it has on the community and the environment.

A controversial question arises: Is this the future of sustainable living, or just a temporary trend? Share your thoughts below!