New Balance Basketball 2026: Quiet Noise Campaign & New Shoes for Cooper Flagg (2026)

Get ready to witness the future of basketball footwear, because New Balance is shaking things up with Cooper Flagg's next signature shoe—and it's about to change the game. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this young Dallas Mavericks rookie truly ready to carry the weight of a major sneaker release, or is New Balance betting on potential over proven performance? Let's dive in.

Cooper Flagg has been turning heads in his debut NBA season, showcasing his skills on the court while lacing up the New Balance Hesi Low v2. Earlier this season, fans got a taste of his style with a limited-edition, player-exclusive colorway that flew off the shelves. And this is the part most people miss: Flagg's rise isn't just about his talent—it's about the unseen hours of practice, discipline, and repetition that New Balance is now celebrating in its latest campaign.

With the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend on the horizon, New Balance has unveiled its "Quiet Noise" campaign, a bold statement about the grind behind the glory. Featuring Flagg alongside stars like Tyrese Maxey, Darius Garland, and rising talents Cameron Brink, Aaliyah Crump, and Sienna Betts, the campaign shines a light on the hard work that happens when no one is watching. But here's the question: Does this campaign truly capture the essence of basketball culture, or is it just another marketing gimmick? Let us know what you think in the comments.

The campaign introduces two new basketball shoes designed to dominate the court—and maybe even your everyday wardrobe. First up is the P350, engineered for players who thrive on quick cuts, pivots, and explosive movements. With a denser FuelCell foam on the lateral side for support and a breathable mesh upper inspired by lifestyle icons like the 1906R and 9060, it’s built for both performance and style. Next is the P400, a shoe that promises all-game comfort with a dual-cushioning system and a nod to late '90s/early 2000s hoops design. But here's where it gets controversial: Are these shoes truly innovative, or are they just riding the wave of nostalgia? Share your thoughts below.

The P350 drops in NB White with Black for $110, while the P400 arrives in three colorways—Black with Team Red, Black with Inkwell, and Black with Black—for $140. But that’s not all. New Balance is also launching a full apparel collection, blending sport-inspired designs with everyday versatility. From track jackets to sports bras, it’s gear that transitions seamlessly from warmups to workouts to casual wear.

The entire collection hits retail on February 11 at NewBalance.com, with additional drops scheduled throughout the year as the "Quiet Noise" campaign continues to unfold. And this is the part most people miss: This isn’t just about selling shoes—it’s about celebrating the courts, communities, and human connections that shape basketball culture. New Balance is positioning itself as a brand that’s focused, authentic, and rooted in the grind. But does this approach resonate with you? Let us know in the comments.

