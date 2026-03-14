The Wasatch and Summit counties are set to welcome a groundbreaking backcountry trail this spring, marking a significant milestone in outdoor recreation. This long-awaited trail, spanning five miles, will serve as the inaugural official connection between the two county trail systems, opening up a world of adventure for hikers, runners, and mountain bikers alike. But here's where it gets controversial... The trail's construction has not been without its challenges, including navigating wildlife mitigation areas, navigating political landscapes in Park City, and tackling the treacherous terrain of Tall T peak, which stands at an impressive 9,360 feet. Despite these obstacles, the Wasatch Trails Foundation and Mountain Trails Foundation have persevered, thanks to the unwavering support of their communities and partner organizations. The project, conceived over a decade ago by Rick Fournier and Scott House, is a testament to the power of collaboration and the commitment to balancing wilderness preservation with trail connectivity. This multi-use, bi-directional trail, featuring a downhill mountain bike section, a climb, and a hike-only spur, showcases the seamless integration of natural features and modern trail design. The trail's completion is a triumph of determination, and it invites us to reflect on the importance of long-term partnerships in outdoor conservation. So, are you ready to embark on this new adventure? Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments below!
New Backcountry Trail: Summit to Wasatch Counties | Mountain Biking & Hiking Adventure (2026)
References
- https://www.ksl.com/article/51433127/first-backcountry-trail-connecting-summit-wasatch-counties-to-open-this-spring
- https://www.syracuse.com/outdoors/2026/01/upstate-ny-angler-pulls-monster-muskie-through-ice-on-st-lawrence-river-video.html
- https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2026/01/21/25-people-charged-illegal-fishing-operation-that-harvested-300000-pounds-catfish-officials-say/
- https://www.islands.com/2075658/amazon-camping-stoves-find-under-100-dollars/
- https://majorleaguefishing.com/bass-pro-tour/gill-holds-on-to-win-guntersville-thriller/
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