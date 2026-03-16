New Adventureland Treasures: Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean & Tiki Room Merchandise (2026)

Exciting New Adventureland Merchandise Unveiled at Walt Disney World

Get ready to embark on a thrilling shopping adventure because there's fresh merchandise inspired by Adventureland now available at Walt Disney World! This new collection, which features items from the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean and the charming Enchanted Tiki Room, can be found at the Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar located in the Magic Kingdom. This unique gift shop specializes in a diverse array of themed products that celebrate these iconic attractions.

New Adventureland Offerings

Mickey Mouse & Friends Pirates of the Caribbean Bath Set – Priced at $26.99



This delightful bath set is perfect for your little swashbucklers! It includes an adorable crew of pirate-themed toys featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto, all set to bring a splash of fun to bath time or beach play. The toys come packaged in a sturdy pail designed not just for play but also for easy storage. Each character is dressed in colorful pirate attire, ready for adventure. Plus, the pail comes with a convenient pour spout and a sturdy plastic handle. The lid is thoughtfully designed with medium-sized straining holes to help drain excess water, making it practical as well as playful.

Tiki Room Candle – Available for $44.99



Next up is a beautifully designed candle inspired by Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room. The front of this candle features the catchy lyrics from the "The Tiki Tiki Tiki Room" song embossed in a lighter green hue that contrasts attractively against the jade background. Atop the lid sits José, one of the beloved Tiki Room birds, while the rest of the container showcases an elaborate floral pattern. This candle emits a delightful fragrance that combines notes of island coconut, jasmine, and amber, perfect for creating a relaxing atmosphere in any room.

Additionally, the Magic Kingdom has rolled out a range of merchandise inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean tavern known as The Beak and Barrel. This exciting lineup follows the earlier introduction of a cuddly Rummy shoulder plush, a themed t-shirt, and exquisite souvenir glassware crafted by Arribas Brothers, which fans of the franchise are sure to appreciate.

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