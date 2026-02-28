The new year brings a wave of innovative state laws, addressing climate change, drunk driving, and prescription drug prices. Tourists in Hawaii might be the first to pay a tourism tax to combat climate change impacts, while Utah's strict alcohol laws now require restaurants and bars to check IDs of all customers, regardless of age, to prevent drunken driving. Georgia, on the other hand, is introducing 'America First' vehicle license plates, celebrating President Trump's legacy. California is set to become the first state to sell affordable, state-branded insulin, aiming to tackle high prescription drug prices. Washington state is raising its minimum wage to over $17 an hour, while some cities, like Seattle, are setting even higher rates. These laws reflect a proactive approach to various societal challenges, but they also spark debates and discussions, inviting citizens to share their thoughts and opinions.
New 2026 Laws: Climate Change Taxes, Drunk Driving IDs & More (2026)
