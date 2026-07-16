Drivers, beware! A common driving habit could land you with a hefty fine of up to £1,000. The issue? Flashing your car headlights. Yes, that simple action you've likely done countless times could be considered a breach of the Highway Code. The AA, a trusted driving organization, has issued a warning, emphasizing that flashing headlights isn't just about good road manners; it's a serious matter. Many drivers use headlights to thank other drivers, signal waiting intentions, or warn of hazards. However, a controversial twist emerges when drivers flash headlights to indicate the presence of speed cameras or police cars. This practice can be seen as 'misusing your lights' and is strictly against the rules. According to the Highway Code, flashing headlights should only be used to let other road users know you're there, not for signaling other messages, including warnings of hazards. The AA advises against using headlights to intimidate other drivers, and it's crucial to remember that flashing headlights doesn't guarantee safety. If other drivers keep flashing at you, it could indicate a problem with your car, such as a broken bulb or a forgotten headlight switch. Breaking Highway Code Rule 110 can result in fines of up to £1,000 for obstructing a constable in their duties. So, the next time you're tempted to flash your headlights, think twice! It might be a simple action, but it could have significant consequences.
Never Flash Your Headlights? The Surprising Highway Code Rule You Might Be Breaking (2026)
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