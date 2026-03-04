Nets' Losing Streak: MPJ's Injury Woes, Traore's Bright Spot, and the Coaching Debate (2026)

The Brooklyn Nets are in crisis mode, and it’s not just about their losing streak. With injuries piling up, trade rumors swirling, and a historic blowout loss still fresh in everyone’s minds, the team is at a crossroads. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is the coaching staff to blame, or are the players simply not executing? Let’s dive into the latest Nets notes and unpack the drama.

A few days ago, Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. revealed that he’s still battling the lingering effects of an MCL sprain in his knee, an injury he sustained on January 7 against Orlando. In a candid interview with The New York Post’s Brian Lewis, Porter admitted that the injury has impacted his explosiveness on the court. “I haven’t been as explosive on some of my movements to get myself open,” he said. “But that’s kind of getting better. Hopefully, as it heals up all the way, I can get back to creating some good separation.”

But Porter’s struggles aren’t just physical. He’s also facing increased defensive pressure from opponents, who are throwing double and triple teams his way. “Teams are more and more just glued to me,” he noted. “But I can do a better job of getting good setups and figuring out how to get easier looks—that’s really on me.” This raises a thought-provoking question: Is Porter’s dip in production solely due to his injury, or is he also struggling to adapt to the heightened defensive attention? And this is the part most people miss: Even as trade rumors continue to swirl around him, Porter remains focused on improving his game and helping the team.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez has downplayed the severity of Porter’s injury, noting that the 27-year-old has been able to play through the pain. However, Fernandez acknowledges the need to adjust the team’s strategy to free up their leading scorer. “I can help him a little bit more, set him up in different ways that he can free himself up,” Fernandez said. But here’s the controversial take: Are the Nets relying too heavily on Porter, or is the coaching staff failing to develop other offensive options?

Meanwhile, the injury bug continues to plague the Nets. Starting center Nic Claxton underwent an MRI on his right pinkie finger over the weekend, but the results came back clean, and he’s expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Clippers. However, fellow starter Noah Clowney is doubtful with back soreness, and Cam Thomas (left ankle sprain) and Nolan Traore (illness) have been ruled out. Speaking of Traore, the 19-year-old rookie had a breakout performance in Friday’s double-overtime loss to Boston, scoring a career-high 21 points in 37 minutes. “You can show him that he belongs here,” Claxton said of Traore. “It’s a good feeling and being able to impact the game.” But is Traore ready to shoulder a bigger load, or are the Nets rushing his development?

The Nets’ recent struggles hit rock bottom on Wednesday when they suffered a humiliating 54-point loss to the Knicks, scoring just 66 points—the lowest total in the league this season. While Fernandez took responsibility for the team’s poor play, the players pushed back, insisting that the blame shouldn’t fall solely on the coaching staff. “We’ve got to be better on our own, too,” Clowney said. “As far as coaching goes, for me, I felt like the little stuff that we said we wanted to do, we didn’t do.” This raises another controversial question: Are the Nets’ issues systemic, or are they simply a matter of effort and execution?

With Brooklyn sliding down the standings—losing nine of their past 10 games—their upcoming five-game road trip against tough opponents like the Clippers, Suns, Nuggets, Jazz, and Pistons could either be a turning point or a continuation of their downward spiral. And let’s not forget the elephant in the room: After a strong 6-4 December, the Nets were once again in the conversation for a top draft pick. But as their losses pile up, are they intentionally tanking, or is this just a perfect storm of injuries and poor play?

What do you think? Is the coaching staff to blame for the Nets’ struggles, or are the players not holding up their end of the bargain? And is Michael Porter Jr.’s injury the real reason for his dip in production, or is there more to the story? Let us know in the comments below!