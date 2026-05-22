Netflix's 'Dynasty: The Murdochs' - Unveiling the Real-Life Drama Behind Fox News (2026)

Get ready to witness a real-life drama that rivals even the most gripping TV shows—because Netflix’s new docuseries, Dynasty: The Murdochs, is here to pull back the curtain on one of the most powerful and contentious families in media history. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is the Murdoch dynasty a family bound by love, or a cutthroat business where even blood ties are negotiable? This four-part documentary dives deep into the high-stakes battle for control of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, including the crown jewel, Fox News. Based on thousands of pages of documents, emails, and text messages, the series paints a jaw-dropping portrait of ambition, betrayal, and the relentless pursuit of power.

Dynasty: The Murdochs doesn’t just recount the story—it dissects it, exploring the decades-long tensions between Rupert Murdoch, his chosen heir Lachlan, and his other adult children: James, Elisabeth, and Prudence. And this is the part most people miss: While Murdoch spent over 80 years building a global empire that influences governments and democracies, the series asks a provocative question: Was he raising children, or grooming successors? The trailer alone draws unmistakable parallels to HBO’s Succession—a show famously inspired by the Murdochs—with one observer noting, ‘It’s like a family squabble on steroids that has a huge effect on our politics and our lives.’

Directed by the acclaimed Liz Garbus, the documentary features interviews with journalists who covered the family’s explosive legal battles, including New York Times reporters Jim Rutenberg and Jonathan Mahler, as well as former Fox News insiders. Their insights add layers of complexity to a story that’s already Shakespearean in its scope. But here’s the real kicker: As the series lays bare the private machinations of a family torn apart by power, politics, and a desperate craving for their father’s approval, it forces us to confront a bigger question: Does the pursuit of legacy justify the cost to humanity? Or, as the series puts it, ‘Is a dynasty a family or a business?’

Premiering on Netflix on March 13, Dynasty: The Murdochs promises to be more than just a documentary—it’s a mirror held up to the intersection of family, power, and influence. And now, the controversial question for you: Does the Murdoch saga reflect the darker side of capitalism, or is it simply the price of building an empire? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate you won’t want to miss.