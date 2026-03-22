Netflix's Beef Season 2 Trailer: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, and a New Beef (2026)

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix's 'Beef' is set to premiere on April 16, 2026, and the trailer promises an intriguing continuation of the intense and dramatic story. The original series, created by Lee Sung Jin, delved into the lives of individuals caught in a web of power struggles and personal conflicts, and the new season continues this captivating narrative.

The trailer introduces us to a new central conflict, featuring newly engaged couple Ashley Miller (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Charles Melton), both low-level staffers at a country club. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they become entangled in the complex dynamics surrounding the marriage of their general manager, Joshua Martín (Oscar Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Carey Mulligan).

The plot thickens as both couples find themselves vying for the favor of the club's wealthy owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), who is dealing with her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang-ho). The trailer hints at the potential for intense drama and power struggles as these characters navigate their desires and ambitions.

'Beef' season two showcases a stellar cast, including Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover, and the Congolese-born, British musician BM (Bolia Matundu). The series is executive produced by Lee Sung Jin, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and the talented cast members, ensuring a high level of quality and storytelling.

The first season of 'Beef' received critical acclaim, with The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han praising its ability to balance humor and deep character exploration. Han highlighted the series' focus on the characters' flawed humanity and its ability to evoke empathy for their struggles, adding a layer of complexity to the narrative.

As the trailer for season two teases a continuation of this intense and emotionally charged story, fans are eagerly awaiting the release. The show's ability to intertwine personal relationships with larger power struggles and its commitment to exploring the depths of human nature make it a must-watch for audiences seeking captivating television.