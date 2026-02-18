Uncover the captivating story of how Netflix's Agatha Christie thriller, 'The Seven Dials Mystery', brought the enchanting landscapes of Bristol, Bath, and Somerset to life. From the bustling streets of Bristol to the picturesque West Somerset Railway and the historic Great Pulteney Street in Bath, this production left an indelible mark on the region. But it's not just about the stunning visuals; it's the behind-the-scenes magic that truly captivates. Location manager Dee Gregson shares the meticulous research that went into choosing the West Somerset Railway, ensuring the perfect blend of rural beauty and scenic charm. As the cast and crew immersed themselves in the local culture, they also supported the community by utilizing nearby facilities, such as the Luttrell Arms Hotel in Dunster, where stars like Helena Bonham-Carter were reportedly captivated by its 15th-century charm. The impact of this production extended beyond the screen, generating direct income for Bath and North East Somerset Council and boosting the local economy through accommodation and hospitality. However, it's the controversial aspects that truly spark discussion. As the production crew transformed Bath, removing modern elements like bus stops and signage, it raises questions about the balance between preserving the city's heritage and embracing modern storytelling. So, what do you think? Is the transformation of Bath for this production a necessary evil, or does it detract from the city's timeless charm? Share your thoughts and join the conversation!
Netflix's Agatha Christie Show: Behind the Scenes in Bristol, Bath, and Somerset (2026)
