Netanyahu Joins Trump's 'Board of Peace': Concerns Over Objectivity (2026)

In a move that has already sparked intense debate, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to join what’s being called the ‘board of peace’, an initiative spearheaded by former U.S. President Donald Trump. But here’s where it gets controversial: this announcement comes as part of phase two of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, aimed at ending Israel’s devastating conflict with Hamas. While the board’s mission sounds promising—overseeing governance development, regional diplomacy, reconstruction efforts, investment, and funding mobilization in Gaza—Netanyahu’s involvement raises eyebrows. And this is the part most people miss: the board’s leadership and lineup are entirely under Trump’s control, leaving many to question its impartiality. Could this be a step toward genuine peace, or is it a politically charged move? Is Trump’s vision for Gaza’s future truly inclusive, or does it risk becoming a platform for biased decision-making? As world leaders are invited to join, the stakes couldn’t be higher. What do you think? Share your thoughts below—this is one conversation you won’t want to miss.