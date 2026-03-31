Nepal's Historic Win Over Scotland | T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights (2026)

Nepal's historic win over Scotland at the T20 World Cup: A thrilling match, a monumental moment, and a story of resilience. On February 17, 2026, in the vibrant city of Chennai, the Black Caps of Nepal etched their names in cricket history. After a disappointing exit in the group stage at the last edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Nepal made a remarkable comeback. They sealed their qualification for the Super Eight stage with a thrilling victory over Canada, and now, they faced Scotland in a match that would go down in the record books. But here's where it gets controversial...

The match between Nepal and Scotland was a tale of two halves. Scotland started strong, racing to 52/0 in the powerplay. However, Nepal's medium-pacer Sompal Kami engineered a remarkable recovery in the last five overs, dismissing Scotland's Brandon McMullen and Michael Leask. This pivotal moment shifted the momentum, and Nepal's bowlers, buoyed by the support at the Wankhede, pulled the rug from under Scotland's feet in the slog overs. Despite losing captain George Munsey for 27, Scotland kept up the scoring rate, but Kami's experience pegged them back with two wickets in the 16th over.

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee played a pivotal role, scoring a monumental half-century to guide his team past the finish line in Mumbai. His blistering boundary-fest, including two sixes and one four off Scotland's Michael Leask, was a sight to behold. For Scotland, Michael Leask broke the opening partnership between Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh, but it wasn't enough to prevent Nepal's triumph.

This win was not just about the result; it was about the journey and the resilience of the Nepali team. They had course-corrected after a disappointing exit two years ago, and now, they were celebrating a historic win. But this is the part most people miss... The match also highlighted the importance of teamwork and the power of belief. Despite being pushed out of Super Eight contention, both teams were determined to end their campaign on a high note.

In the end, Nepal's win was a testament to their hard work and determination. It was a moment that will forever be etched in the memories of cricket fans worldwide. And this is the part that will spark debate... Was this win a turning point for Nepal's cricket team, or was it just a fluke? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!