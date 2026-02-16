Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: A Wake-Up Call for India's Foreign Policy (2026)

A storm is brewing in the Himalayas, and India needs to take note. The recent upheaval in Nepal, fueled by its Gen Z population, serves as a stark warning. This youth-led movement, which led to the resignation of the KP Sharma Oli government, the dissolution of parliament, and the appointment of PM Sushila Karki, signals a significant shift in the region's political landscape. Fresh elections were announced for March 5th following a week of violence, underscoring the volatility of the situation.

The protests, which took place over just two days (September 8-9), were triggered by a short-lived ban on social media and accusations of corruption. The resulting violence was devastating, with 76 people losing their lives and many more injured. These events have undoubtedly caused concern and restlessness in India.

So, what does this mean for India? The relationship between India and Nepal needs a serious rethink. A stable neighborhood is crucial for India's global ambitions. Instability in Nepal distracts from these goals, and ignoring Kathmandu or failing to show leadership only strengthens China's position.

But here's where it gets controversial... The souring of relations between the two countries is a complex issue. Anti-India sentiments have surged in recent years, particularly after India reportedly imposed an economic blockade on Nepal in 2015, just a month after a devastating earthquake. While India denied imposing the blockade, Nepal viewed it as punishment for refusing to amend its newly promulgated constitution.

During the tenure of the K P Sharma Oli-led government, Nepal unveiled a new political map in May 2020, showing Lipulek, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura areas as Nepalese territory. This move was met with sharp criticism from India, which called it a unilateral act and an artificial enlargement. Nepal also protested India's inauguration of an 80-km road to Kailash Mansarovar in 2020, built in a disputed territory at a strategic three-way junction with Tibet and China. Furthermore, Nepal objected to the reopening of trade through Lipulekh, an agreement reached between China and India. These actions have further fueled anti-India sentiments in Nepal, potentially pushing the country closer to China.

So, what's the solution? Both nations should focus on deepening economic cooperation, capitalizing on their respective strengths. Hydropower presents a prime example. The 2024 power trade deal allows India to import up to 10,000 MW over a decade, boosting Nepal's economy while meeting India's energy needs. Expanding transmission lines and joint ventures could create jobs and foster stability on both sides.

Furthermore, India and Nepal must engage in constructive dialogue to address outstanding boundary issues. This could involve revisiting historical documents and potentially involving neutral parties to clarify disputed areas. Kathmandu should also intensify diplomatic efforts with India and China to resolve these issues. Reviving a joint boundary commission with genuine intent, treating Nepal as an equal partner, is essential. Additionally, New Delhi should invest in people-to-people diplomacy to build goodwill.

And this is the part most people miss... There's a delicate balance to strike. Nepal's over-dependence on India raises concerns about fueling nationalist backlash or playing into China's hands. In India, hardliners might push for a tougher stance. However, the risks of inaction are far greater.

What do you think? Are you concerned about the growing tensions between India and Nepal? Do you believe economic cooperation is the key to a lasting partnership?