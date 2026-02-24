Nelly Korda: Why TGL's Coed League Missed the Mark | Golf Innovation Debate (2026)

Imagine a groundbreaking opportunity to revolutionize golf, yet it slips through our fingers. That’s exactly what Nelly Korda calls an ‘unbelievable miss’—the fact that TGL, the cutting-edge simulator golf league, didn’t launch as a coed league from the start. But here’s where it gets controversial: Korda believes this could have been a game-changer, uniting men and women on the same platform, competing for equal prize money. Could this have been the moment golf truly broke barriers? Let’s dive in.

TGL, now in its second season, has already made waves for its innovative blend of technology and golf, attracting both pros and new fans. Earlier this month, the league announced the creation of WTGL, a women’s-only counterpart set to debut next year. The lineup is stellar, featuring stars like world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang, Charley Hull, Brooke Henderson, and Lottie Woad. Yet, one name is notably absent: Nelly Korda.

In a recent interview with Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, Korda shared her ‘mixed feelings’ about WTGL. ‘I’m surprised no one else has spoken out,’ she said. ‘It’s a huge miss that we’re not playing alongside the men. There’s no better way to grow the game. It would’ve been revolutionary—men and women competing on the same field, for the same prize money. But I’m also grateful we’re getting this opportunity. That’s where my mixed feelings come from.’

The idea of a coed TGL isn’t new. Mixed-gender events like the Grant Thornton Invitational have been widely celebrated, and fans are hungry for more. TGL’s simulator format could theoretically level the playing field by standardizing factors like tee placement, pin position, green speed, and rough thickness—elements that traditionally differ between men’s and women’s tournaments. And this is the part most people miss: a coed TGL could have been the perfect platform to showcase equality in golf, setting a precedent for other sports. While TGL hasn’t ruled out this possibility in the future, it remains just that—a possibility.

For now, Korda is still on the fence about joining WTGL. ‘I’m weighing the time commitment,’ she explained. ‘I’ve been focused on preparing for this season, and logistically, there are still some questions. I’ll decide soon.’

Here’s the thought-provoking question: Would a coed TGL have been a missed opportunity for golf’s evolution, or is the current approach—separate but equal leagues—the right step forward? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation!