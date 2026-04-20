Nelly Korda Takes Lead at Ford Championship | Maguire & Walsh Miss Cut | LPGA Golf Highlights (2026)

The Ford Championship in Arizona witnessed a thrilling display of golf prowess, with Nelly Korda emerging as the standout performer. Korda's stellar performance, marked by a career-best 36-hole score, has propelled her to the top of the leaderboard, holding a commanding two-shot lead. Her round, which included an eagle, showcased her exceptional skills and strategic prowess on the course.

Korda's dominance is all the more remarkable considering the competition. She is two shots ahead of defending champion Hyo Joo Kim, who followed her opening 61 with a 69, solidifying her position as a formidable contender. The South Korean's performance, while impressive, couldn't match Korda's pace, leaving her in the runner-up position.

The New Zealand's Lydia Ko, who had set a career-low round of 60 in the first round, stumbled to a 71 in the second, settling for a tie for third place at 13 under. Jenny Bae and Japan's Minami Katsu also managed to stay in the running at 13 under, with Bae carding a 65 on Friday and Katsu producing a 66 in the second round.

See Also The Masters 2026: A Look Back and a Preview of the Major Event

Korda's triumph in the Phoenix-area tournament two years ago at a different course adds a layer of significance to her current performance. Her ability to adapt and excel at different venues is a testament to her versatility and mental fortitude. The four birdies on the front nine, followed by a bogey at the par-three sixth hole, and the eagle on the par-five 12th hole, showcased her strategic acumen and ability to capitalize on opportunities.

Korda's comments after the round, praising her tee shots and strategic play, provide insight into her mindset. Her acknowledgment of the advantages presented by hitting the ball well into par-fives highlights her understanding of the course's nuances. Korda's performance not only solidifies her position as a top contender but also sets the stage for an exciting conclusion to the championship.

As the tournament progresses, the anticipation builds for Korda's potential victory. Her ability to maintain focus and execute under pressure will be pivotal in determining her fate. The Ford Championship in Arizona has undoubtedly provided a platform for Korda to showcase her talent, and her performance will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the golf world.